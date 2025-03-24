Herb’s Premium Dispensary Celebrates Grand Opening

One of the township’s newest cannabis dispensaries held a grand opening party on March 22.
Herb’s Premium Dispensary, located at 757 Franklin Boulevard, brought in a DJ, food trucks, barbecue and catered food to formally celebrate its opening.
The store offers a wide range of products, including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes and accessories.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The Franklin Reporter was there for the ribbon cutting:
And spoke to the principals:
Here are some scenes from the day:
