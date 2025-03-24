Quantcast
Herb’s Premium Dispensary Celebrates Grand Opening

March 23, 2025 Business, Business News, Cannabis, Featured

OFFICIAL RIBBON-CUTTING – Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin and Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan cut the ribbon March 22 at Herb’s Premium Dispensary on Franklin Boulevard.

One of the township’s newest cannabis dispensaries held a grand opening party on March 22.

Herb’s Premium Dispensary, located at 757 Franklin Boulevard, brought in a DJ, food trucks, barbecue and catered food to formally celebrate its opening.

The store offers a wide range of products, including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes and accessories.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

The Franklin Reporter was there for the ribbon cutting:

And spoke to the principals:

Here are some scenes from the day:

 

