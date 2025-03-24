Herb’s Premium Dispensary Celebrates Grand Opening

OFFICIAL RIBBON-CUTTING – Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin and Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan cut the ribbon March 22 at Herb’s Premium Dispensary on Franklin Boulevard.

One of the township’s newest cannabis dispensaries held a grand opening party on March 22.

Herb’s Premium Dispensary, located at 757 Franklin Boulevard, brought in a DJ, food trucks, barbecue and catered food to formally celebrate its opening.

The store offers a wide range of products, including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes and accessories.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

The Franklin Reporter was there for the ribbon cutting:

And spoke to the principals:

Here are some scenes from the day:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments