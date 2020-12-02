Give a Lasting Tribute in a Somerset County Park

The Somerset County Park Foundation is providing an opportunity to create a lasting memory in one of the Somerset County parks through the purchase of a Commemorative Brick, Legacy Tree, or Tribute Bench. Purchases support the valuable programs funded by the Park Foundation and offered by the Somerset County Park Commission. The bricks, benches, and trees provide individuals and organizations with the opportunity to honor people and groups or commemorate special events.



Commemorative Bricks are placed at the entrance to TD Bank Ballpark and Tribute Benches and Legacy Trees are placed in a selected county park to provide an enduring tribute. Commemorative Bricks are available at $100 each and will be engraved with a maximum of three (3) lines of twenty (20) characters including spaces and punctuation.



A donation of $2,500.00 will earn the placement of a bench or tree in a designated county park of choice with a plaque memorializing the contribution. Tribute Benches are available in three styles conforming to the park in which the bench is to be placed. Living Legacy Trees can either be a new planting or an already established tree, either one noted with an engraved plaque.



All fees are tax deductible.



The popularity of the program has created new opportunities for locations to place benches including East County Park in Warren Township, Skillman Park in Montgomery Township, and Mountain View Park and Sourland Mountain Preserve in Hillsborough Township. Other potential locations include Colonial Park and Gardens, Duke Island Park, Natirar Park, Leonard J. Buck Garden, the trails at the Environmental Education Center, any of the five county golf courses, Lord Stirling Stable, North Branch Park, Torpey Athletic Complex, and Colonial Park and Green Knoll Tennis Centers.



The timing and specific location of placement of benches, trees, and bricks will be at the discretion of park staff. A certificate will be provided to the donor for gift giving.



The Park Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization created for the purpose of preserving, supporting, and promoting Somerset County Park Commission programs, facilities, and open space through advocacy and fundraising. The Park Commission is an entity which was established in 1956 by voter referendum and is funded, in part, by the Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders utilizing taxpayer dollars.



Information is available at www.somersetcountyparks.org. For information call the Park Foundation at 908-722-1200, ext. 5237.

