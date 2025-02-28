Genesi Miles Named Franklin High School Principal

NEW HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL – Genesi Miles speaks to the Board of Education February 27 after being named the new Franklin High School principal.

A 5-year veteran of the district school system was named the new Franklin High School principal at the February 27 Board of Education meeting.

Genesi Miles is currently the Pine Grove Manor elementary school principal, a position to which she was named in October 2022.

Prior to that, Miles was a vice-principal at the high school.

Miles assumes her new role on April 16. Her $157,500 salary will be pro-rated.

Miles replaces Nicholas Solomon, who late last year was named Director of School Management upon the retirement of Orvyl Wilson.

“I stand before you today with immense gratitude and a deep sense of honor,” Miles told the Board. “It is truly a humbling experience to be appointed as the principal of Franklin High School.”

“And I am filled with pride knowing that a first-generation Dominican-American woman from Jersey City has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading one of the best high schools in New Jersey,” she said. “This moment is not just a personal achievement, but a testament of the power of representations. I have called myself a Franklin transplant since I came here five years ago.”

“Serving the Franklin community has been my favorite thing to do in all the roles I have held since 2020,” Miles said. “Having the honor to serve a community of 2,500 students and staff is a joyful experience I cannot wait to begin. I am eager to help all of our students look forward to coming to school every day in preparation for a future that they are passionate about.”

Miles said that creating programs and opportunities for Franklin students is “vital.”

“Helping students feel seen, families be heard, and teachers and staff be supported, those are all areas that I have specialized in, and I can’t wait to continue at Franklin High School,” she said. “I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented and passionate people in education, and I would be remiss not to acknowledge them.”

Board member Walter Jackson was among those welcoming Miles to her new position.

“We are very excited for you,” he said. “We can tell that you are very excited, and you’re going to come in and do some great things. And once again, remember that we are definitely here to support any and every, all of the efforts.”

