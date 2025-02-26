FTPD Swearing-In Held At Township Council Meeting

NEW FTPD OFFICERS – Capt. Brandon Domotor and Captain Vincent Wilson, left to right, are ceremonially sworn into their new positions while Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather holds the Bible at the February 25 Township Council meeting.

Seven Franklin Township Police patrol officers were ceremonially sworn in and eight FTPD senior officers were promoted at the February 25 Township Council meeting.

The official swearings-in were held earlier in the month.

Sworn in were:

Officer Mathew George – was hired by the Franklin Township Police Department in July of 2024. He currently works as a patrol officer on the midnight shift.

Officer Dashawn Jones – was hired by the Franklin Township Police Department in October 2023. He currently works as a patrol officer on the midnight shift.

Officer Abhishek Patel – was hired by the Franklin Township Police Department in January of 2024. He currently works as a patrol officer on the midnight shift.

Officer Juan Peralta-Rodriguez – was hired by the Franklin Township Police Department in January of 2024. He currently works as a patrol officer on the midnight shift.

Officer Keoto Peterson – was hired by the Franklin Township Police Department in October 2023. He currently works as a patrol officer on the day shift.

Officer Omar Qasem – was hired by the Franklin Township Police Department in June 2024. He is currently in field training being coached on the midnight shift.

Officer Jerold Solomon – was hired by the Franklin Township Police Department in June 2024. He

is currently in field training being coached on the day shift.

Officers who were promoted were:

Captain Brandon Domotor – Has been in law enforcement for 18 years all of which have been with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Capt. Do motor is in charge of the Investigative Division.

Captain Vincent Wilson – Has been in law enforcement for 20 years, 18 years with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Capt. Wilson is in charge of the Professional Services Division.

Lieutenant Stacey Grant – has been in law enforcement for 24 years all with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Lt. Grant is a patrol lieutenant that oversees afternoon shifts. She also supervises Telecommunicators.

Lieutenant George Habeiche – has been in law enforcement for 13 years, 12 of those years with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Lt. Habeiche is a patrol lieutenant overseeing the midnight shift.

Lieutenant Trevor Wilson – has been in law enforcement for 26 years, 22 of those years with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Lt. Wilson is assigned to the Professional Services Division.

Sergeant Kevin Frizziola – has been in law enforcement for 19 years, 11 years with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Sgt. Frizziola is a patrol sergeant being trained on afternoon shift.

Sergeant Manuel Rios – has been in law enforcement for 19 years, 17 of those years with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Sergeant Rios is a patrol sergeant being trained on day shift.

Sergeant Robert Young – has been in law enforcement for 17 years all with the Franklin Township Police Department. Currently, Sgt. Young is assigned to the Professional Services Division.

Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said that she did not realize how many officers she has hired in her nearly five years in the township.

“It was with pleasure and amazement today when the officer in charge gave me these numbers, I didn’t even realize it, in the five years that I’ve been here, I’ve hired 49 officers,” she said.

“Also, amazingly, 27 of our 31 supervisors have been promoted during my tenure,” she said.

“I am very proud of the men and women of this department,” Maeweather said. “I thank the council and the mayor and the town manager for allowing us to create a fair and equitable process for which promotions can happen to our department.”

Noting the number of uniformed police officers at the rear of the Council chamber, Mayor Phil Kramer said, “I don’t know if the television cameras can show the back wall or not, but as you see in the room here, we are all in the safest room in the state.”

“And that’s the way I feel every night, every day, with this incredible police force that the director has led, that you have followed and done remarkable things, and sometimes not done things,” he said. “That’s important, too, showing restraint when we needed to.”

“So we’re very proud of you,” Kramer said. “I sleep soundly because I know I’m safe with you around. Please keep up the good work.”

Here are some scenes from the evening:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments