FTPD Police Log: Nov. 1-30, 2024

11/01/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim applied for employment with Uber and was denied the employment due to his information already being used. The victim believes someone stole his identity and opened a fraudulent account under his name. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim received a notification from his financial institution that a loan from Payday was being requested. The loan was denied. The victim believes someone stole his identity and attempted to open an unauthorized loan with is information. The suspect(s) is unknown.

11/02/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Veronica Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s Coach handbag, which contained her Apple AirPods and Apple MacBook. The total value of loss was estimated at $1,433.

A 19-year-old Somerset man was arrested by Absecon PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 10/30/24 and 11/02/24 in the area of Neptune Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a Zumiez skateboard and five fuses from the vehicle’s fuse box. The approximate total loss was valued at $160.00.

11/03/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the early morning hours in the area of Yaworsky Way. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s driver side door with an unknown object causing the window to malfunction. The approximate value for the damaged window was $200.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Two Black males exited the business without paying for merchandise valued at $286. Loss prevention confronted the suspects, and the merchandise was recovered. The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction. The area was canvassed by patrol with negative results.

11/04/24

A Sayreville resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Elizabeth Ave. The victim was unable to enter her vehicle and upon further inspection she observed her vehicle’s keyhole damaged. The approximate value for the damaged keyhole was $300. There was nothing of value taken from the vehicle. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Somerset St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s residence through an unknown entry point. The suspect stole the victim’s 23andMe product, which was valued at $20.

A 32-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Ralph St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

11/05/24

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Hispanic female exited the store without paying for $300 worth of Bic lighters. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

11/06/24

An 18-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a welfare check in the area of Amwell Rd. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

11/07/24

A 20-year-old Fair Haven man was arrested for shoplifting during a shoplifting investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released with a summons.

11/08/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the early morning hours in the area of Cottontail Ln. The victim observed an unknown male with dark hair wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants striking his driver side mirror with an unknown object. The victim was unable to provide an estimated value of the damage.

A Somerset resident was the victim of illegal dumping during the morning hours in the area of Kathryn St. The victim observed an unknown male exit a vehicle and dump a variety of miscellaneous items into his dumpster. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Hillsborough resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim checked his bank account and observed multiple unauthorized charges. The victim’s vehicle was recently burglarized within our jurisdiction, and the unknown suspect(s) stole debit and credit cards. The total value of charges was $3,031.26.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim received a call from her banking institution inquiring about a Zelle transfer, which the victim reported as fraudulent. The victim inspected her account and discovered two additional unauthorized withdrawals from her checking account. The withdrawals totaled $2,007. The suspect was believed to be an unknown individual in Florida.

A 20-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during a shoplifting investigation at a business located in the area Easton Ave. He was processed and released with a summons.

11/09/24

A 22-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for disorderly conduct during a fight investigation at a local hotel. White was processed and released with a summons.

A business located in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours. An employee observed two suspects enter the rear of the establishment and damage four pallets of coolers. The damage was valued at approximately $698. The suspects were identified as two juvenile males.

A 59-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

11/10/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Cedar Brook Dr. Three unknown male suspects dressed in all black smashed the rear sliding door of the residence with an unknown object. High priced items were stolen from the residence. The exact value was unknown at the time of report. The homeowners were not home during the act. The investigation is ongoing.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening. The suspect, who was later identified, attempted to exit the store without paying for $75 worth of Red Bull. When confronted by management, the suspect left the items and fled in an unknown direction.

11/11/24

A Piscataway resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours in the area of JFK Blvd. The victim observed an unknown male pouring an unknown liquid onto both of her vehicles. The suspect also slashed three of the victim’s vehicle tires. The victim confronted the male and he fled the area. The approximate value of damage was $11,000.

A 41-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Colts Neck during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the afternoon hours in the area of Elizabeth Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole her purse, which contained multiple gift cards, credit cards, a debit card, a driver’s license, and $300.

11/12/24

A 19-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released to New Brunswick PD.

A 44-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for DWI during a suspicious person investigation in the area of Highland Ave. The person was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 11/10/24 and 11/12/24 in the area of Village Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole multiple items. The stolen property was valued at $2,595.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Reler Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package from the victim’s porch. The package contained a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $1,000.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the early morning hours. An unknown white male exited the store without paying for $166.27 worth of Red Bull. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

11/13/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Reler Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained a pair of shoes valued at $133.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black male exited the store without paying for $100 worth of electric toothbrushes. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Atlantic Rd. An unknown male was captured on surveillance stealing a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained face wash valued at $40.

11/14/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 11/13/24 and 11/14/24 in the area of Columbus Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt in the area of Valley Wood Dr. during the evening hours. The victim was in her residence when she observed the unknown suspect pulling on her locked vehicle’s door handle. When confronted, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

11/15/24

The FTPD responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area of Veronica Ave. A concerned citizen observed an unknown male dumping multiple mattresses and tabletops near the wood line. The items were removed, and the investigation is ongoing.

11/16/24

A 29-year-old Somerset man was arrested for disorderly conduct during a dispute investigation. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief between 11/15/24 and 11/16/24 in the area of Douglas Ave. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle with an unknown object and stole multiple items. The stolen property was valued at $1,120.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 11/15/24 and 11/16/24 in the area of Newport Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole various tools valued at $2,000.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A white male exited the store without paying for $237.71 worth of beverages. The suspect fled in a gray four door sedan. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A 26-year-old Highland Park man was arrested for defiant trespassing, possession of CDS, and multiple outstanding warrants during a trespassing investigation at a business located on Somerset St. He was processed and released to East Brunswick PD for further processing.

A 51-year-old Newark man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Somerset St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Two Black females exited the store without paying for an unknown number of assorted meats. The suspects fled in a white Nissan Maxima. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Delar Pkwy. The unknown suspect(s) stole prescription medication from the victim’s residence during a large gathering.

11/17/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Fir Ct. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $90.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours in the area of Dudley Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Three white males exited the store without paying for $200 worth of assorted items. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

11/18/24

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. Two white females and a white male attempted to exit the store without paying for a cart full of merchandise. Loss prevention was able to retrieve the cart prior to the suspects fleeing the area.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of criminal attempt during the afternoon hours. An employee observed a Black male attempting to enter the business via a locked door. When confronted, the suspect fled the area.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by damaging the keyhole. Two credit cards and $500 were taken from the vehicle. The repair to the keyhole was valued at $200.

11/19/24

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief during the early morning hours. Two unknown male suspects shattered the front door of the establishment with a hammer and stole $500 from the cash register. The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the afternoon hours in the area of JFK Blvd. The victim left his golf cart parked in front of his residence with the keys in the ignition. The suspect(s) is unknown. The golf cart was valued at $7,000.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for $525.92 worth of electric hair trimmers. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Dayton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s backyard and stole a storage box containing reusable grocery bags. The value of the stolen items was unknown at the time of report.

11/20/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a fraud. The victim responded to an email he received from his alleged banking institution about being behind in escrow for his property. The victim was advised to add $800 to an E-Card by an unknown suspect. The E-Card information was provided to the suspect before the victim realized he was scammed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Franklin Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package from the lobby area. The package contained assorted items, which were valued at $203.92.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Franklin Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package from the lobby area. The package contained various clothing items, which were valued at $36.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Washington Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained a green dress valued at $27.36.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a fraud. The victim observed multiple fraudulent charges on her business account totaling $1,603.34. The victim was able to lock her account and advise her banking institution of the fraudulent charges. The suspect(s) is unknown.

11/21/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 11/20/24 and 11/21/24 in the area of Elizabeth Ave. The vehicle was secured, and the victim was in possession of both of his keys. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown

A Hernando Beach, FL resident was the victim of a theft between 08/01/24 and 11/21/24. The victim’s vintage rifles were missing from the basement of a residence she was storing them in. The approximate value of the vintage rifles was $10,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Perth Amboy resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours in the area of Randolph Road. The victim observed scratches to the driver side and passenger side of his vehicle. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for $200 worth of assorted make-up and cologne. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male suspect exited the store without paying for $9.99 worth of beverages. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Two white males exited the store without paying for $529.70 worth of groceries. The suspects left the merchandise behind once confronted by an employee in the parking lot. The suspects quickly fled the area on foot.

11/22/24

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 11/21/24. An unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $16.79 worth of merchandise. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

11/23/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt between 11/21/24 and 11/23/24 in the area of Hudson Ct. The victim observed a circular hole cut into the window of his residence. Entry was not made by the unknown suspect(s). The window repair was valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Hawthorne Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole a package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained party equipment valued at $70.

11/24/24

A Rockville, MD resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 11/23/24 and 11/24/24 in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unsecured vehicle and stole Apple AirPods, golf clubs, a North Face jacket, and soccer cleats. The approximate value of the stolen items was $4,010.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours in the area of Cottontail Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

11/25/24

A business located on Veronica Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early morning hours. A Black male suspect exited the store without paying for an unknown amount of Red Bull. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours. Five unknown male suspects stole 12 Norway Spruce trees from the front of the business. The trees were individually potted, labeled for sale, and on display. The trees were valued at a total of $1,800. The suspects fled the area in a Dodge pick-up truck.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours in the area of Shepherd St. The victim observed scratches to the driver side door of her vehicle. The damage was estimated at $400. The suspect(s) is unknown.

11/26/24

A York, PA resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 11/25/24 and 11/26/24 in the area of Davidson Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole a Honda generator from the bed of the victim’s pick-up truck. The approximate value of the generator was $1,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours in the area of Somerset St. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 11/25/24 and 11/26/24 in the area of Holland Dr. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle was valued at $25,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during between 11/25/24 and 11/26/24 in the area of Lewis St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a variety of unsecured tools from the victim’s driveway. The approximate value of the stolen items was $1,100.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 04/24/24 and 11/26/24 in the area of Delar Pkwy. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s Apple watch. The watch was valued at approximately $300.

11/27/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours in the area of Somerset St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s front license plate. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours in the area of Hamilton St. The victim observed the word “Frosty” spray painted on the side of his property. The approximate value of the damage was $100. The suspect(s) is unknown.

An 18-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick. He was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female attempted to exit the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise. The suspect discarded the items when confronted by an employee. She then fled in an unknown direction.

A 28-year-old Somerset man was arrested by Brielle PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

11/28/24

A 32-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of DeMott Ln. The person was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 11/27/24 and 11/28/24 in the area of Barron Cir. The vehicle was valued at $40,000 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

11/29/24

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours in the area of South Middlebush Rd. The victim observed her mailbox damaged and knocked off its base. The mailbox was valued $400. The suspect(s) is unknown.

11/30/24

A 45-year-old Scotch Plains man was arrested by Metuchen PD for having multiple outstanding warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, including Franklin Twp.. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A 46-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Goshen Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package from the lobby area. The package contained two items, which were valued at $15.

