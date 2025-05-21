FTPD Police Log: May 4-10, 2025

05/04/2025

A 35-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Rt. 27. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Plymouth Pl. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) punctured four balls that belonged to the victim’s children. The balls were valued at $60.

05/05/2025

Two Somerset residents were the victim of a burglary in the area of Pine Grove Ave. during the overnight hours. Each victim had their vehicle entered by an unknown suspect(s). One of the vehicles sustained a broken window valued at $400. Nothing of value was taken from either vehicle.

A Somerset resident reported a theft on her child’s behalf. The unknown suspect(s) stole $60 from the child’s bookbag on 04/30/25 while he was in attendance at a local school.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of criminal mischief and theft in the area of Rt. 27 during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) pried open the victim’s toolbox which was attached to his vehicle and stole tools valued at $500. The damaged toolbox was valued at $250.

The FTPD recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Phillips Rd. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the suspects are unknown. The reporting agency was notified of the recovery.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $34. The suspect fled the area in a black Audi.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Keenan St. during the daytime hours. The unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the victim’s residence and stole $10,000 and several pieces of jewelry. The value of the jewelry was unknown at the time of report. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

05/06/2025

A 49-year-old Port Reading woman was arrested by the NJ State Police for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of her, and she was released on bail after being processed.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $100. The suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 11/2025 and 03/2025 in the area of Fisher Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole jewelry valued at approximately $20,000 from the residence. The victim had several contractors and guests in her home during the time of the theft.

05/07/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Home St. during the early morning hours. The victim left the unattended vehicle running outside of his residence. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered in an outside jurisdiction. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Spencer St. during the afternoon hours. Three unknown Asian females entered the victim’s property and cut flowers off of the victim’s trees. The flowers were valued at $500. The suspects left the area in a Chrysler.

The FTPD recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Victor St. The vehicle was stolen from an outside jurisdiction. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the suspects are unknown. The driver’s side door lock was punched out. The reporting agency was notified of the recovery.

05/08/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $5. He fled the area on foot.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Reler Ln. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was recovered a few days later, unoccupied. The suspect(s) is unknown.

05/09/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $30. During the act the suspect stated, “we are all sinners” multiple times. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A 29-year-old Linden man was arrested for DWI, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief during an investigation in the area of People’s Line Rd. He entered the victim’s residence with no clothes on after driving his car into the victim’s in-ground pool, causing damage valued at more than $2,000. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

05/10/2025

A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A Piscataway resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Coventry Ln. during the overnight hours. The vehicle was locked and there were no signs of forced entry left behind. The vehicle was recovered in an outside jurisdiction. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 39-year-old Rutherford woman was arrested for shoplifting from a business located on Easton Ave. She exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $417. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

