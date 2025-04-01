FTPD Police Log: March 16-22, 2025

3/16/25

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 3/15/25 and 3/16/25 in the area of Churchill Avenue. The unknown suspect(s) damaged two of the victim’s vehicles by deflating the driver’s side tires by an unknown means. There was no approximate value for the damaged tires given. The suspect(s) is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

3/17/25

A Somerset resident was the victim of property damage in the area of Franklin Boulevard. A tree, which was uprooted by the winds, fell on the on the victim’s roof. The roof and gutters of the residence were damaged. No approximate value for damage was given.

3/18/25

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief during the early morning hours in the area of Randolph Road. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the driver’s side door with an unknown object. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken. The value for the damaged window was approximately $250. The suspect(s) is unknown. Surveillance footage captured the entire incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 3/10/2025 and 3/18/2025. The victim rented the vehicle to the suspect, which was not returned on the agreed date. The vehicle was entered into the national database as stolen. The suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the early morning hours in the area of Route 27. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s NJ driver’s license and $180 in cash. The suspect(s) is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

3/19/25

A 22-year-old Somerset man was arrested by East Brunswick PD for having an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him, who was processed at police headquarters and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 44-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested by Old Bridge PD for having an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him, who was processed at police headquarters and transported to Somerset County Jail.

Franklin Township patrol units recovered a stolen motor vehicle out of Irvington, in the area of World’s Fair Drive. The vehicle had no major damage and was left abandoned. Irvington PD was contacted and advised of the recovered vehicle.

A 49-year-old Jamesburg man was arrested by Middlesex County Sherriff’s Department for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of McKay and transported him to police headquarters to be processed. Once processed, McKay was transported to Somerset County Jail.

3/20/25

An 18-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for obstruction in the area of Davis Avenue. He was processed and released on a summons.

A business located on Bennetts Lane was the victim of fraud. The business accounting manager discovered a refund check that belonged to the company was deposited in an unknown person’s account in the amount of $10,285.95. The suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 3/19/25 and 3/20/25. The victim responded to an ad on Facebook that described an open apartment vacancy in the area of Columbus Drive. The victim and the unknown suspect(s) started conversing via WhatsApp, which is an encrypted messaging application. The victim agreed to send $980 for a deposit via VanillaDirect. The victim has been unable to contact the suspect(s) since sending the money and believes he has been scammed. The suspect(s) is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

3/21/25

A Somerset resident was the victim of a criminal attempt during the early morning hours in the area of Carmen Street. Two unknown suspects were observed pulling on multiple vehicle door handles that were parked in her driveway. The suspects were not able to make entry to any of her vehicles. The unknown suspects fled in an unknown direction. Surveillance footage captured the entire incident and the investigation is ongoing.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud between 2/25/25 to 3/21/25. The victim’s EBT account was accessed by an unknown person who made multiple purchases for a total amount of $676.61. The suspect(s) is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud between 2/25/25 to 3/21/25. The victim’s EBT account was accessed by an unknown person who made multiple purchases for a total amount of $566. The suspect(s) is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud between 2/25/25 to 3/21/25. The victim’s EBT account was accessed by an unknown person who made multiple purchases for a total amount of $574. The suspect(s) is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud between 2/25/25 to 3/21/25. The victim’s EBT account was accessed by an unknown person who made multiple purchases for a total amount of $305.66. The suspect(s) is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing

A 25-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Irvington Avenue. The resident was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 22-year-old Somerset man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for having an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him, processed him, and transported to Somerset County Jail.

3/22/25

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black female left the store without paying for $224.56 worth of various items. Surveillance footage captured the entire incident, and the female was identified. The investigation is ongoing.

