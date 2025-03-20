FTPD Police Log: March 1-16, 2025

03/01/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the overnight hours in the area of Rodney Ave. Four unknown suspects entered the residence via an unlocked rear door. They stole the victim’s purse, and a jacket valued at $240. Inside the purse were keys to the victim’s vehicle, which the suspects also stole. The vehicle was valued at $40,000 and entered stolen into a national database. The residents were home sleeping during the act.

03/03/2025

A Perkins, MI resident was the victim of a theft between 03/01/25 and 03/03/25 in the area of Pierce St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the rear license plate off of the victim’s vehicle.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The unknown suspect(s) fraudulently cashed two checks in the amount of $950 with the victim’s account information. The suspect(s) also paid a $400 credit card bill and $198 cable bill with the victim’s account information.

A business located on Amwell Rd. was the victim of credit card fraud on 02/13/25. The unknown suspect placed an order valued at $197 over the phone and provided a credit card for payment. A few weeks later the business was contacted by the credit card company who advised the payment was declined due to being fraudulent.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 03/01/25 in the area of Columbus Dr. The victim reported that $800 was stolen from a dresser in his bedroom. The bedroom door was unlocked. The victim shares the residence with three roommates. The suspect is unknown.

03/04/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Hunt Rd. The resident observed a Black male walk up their driveway and pull on the door handle of one of their locked vehicles. The resident confronted the suspect, and he quickly fled on foot. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The unknown suspect(s) gained access to the account information for the victim’s food stamps and made a purchase valued at $287. The charges were made in Atlanta, GA.

03/05/2025

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. Patrol responded to a burglar alarm and upon arrival observed the front window to the business smashed. The suspects had already fled. Two male suspects broke the window with a crowbar to gain entry. Once inside they stole medication valued at approximately $20,000. The fled in a white vehicle. The window was valued at $5,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 12/21/24 and 03/05/25 in the area of Fordham Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the license plate off of the victim’s motorcycle. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A 21-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting $10 worth of merchandise from a business located on Somerset St. He also had an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 02/22/25. The victim reached out to an attorney that he found on Facebook for assistance with paperwork. The unknown suspect requested $1,000 to proceed with legal assistance. The victim sent $1,000 and copies of important personal documents. A few days later, the suspect requested an additional $2,000. The victim now realized he was the victim of a scam.

03/06/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a theft on 02/03/25 and 02/25/25. Two unknown males were observed on surveillance loading a total of 126 pallets into a box truck. The stolen pallets were valued at $378.

A 27-year-old Somerset woman turned herself in on an outstanding warrant out of Watchung. She was processed and released on bail

A 31-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him, and he was released after posting bail

03/07/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 02/24/25 and 02/25/25. The unknown suspect(s) gained access to the victim’s bank account and was able to withdraw a total of $14,074.

An 18-year-old Somerset man was arrested for theft during a package theft investigation in the area of Barron Cir. He was processed and released on a summons

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Black female exited the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise.

03/08/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/24/24. A male suspect identified himself as “Sam” from the Federal Reserve Bank via a phone call. The victim was advised to turn over approximately $125,000 worth of gold that she had under the guise that her personal information was linked to child pornography. Out of fear, the victim met with a “Richard” on 12/29/24 and turned over late husband’s gold. She realized she was the victim of a scam after confiding in family members.

03/09/2025

Patrol responded to a residence located on Jefferson St. during the afternoon hours on a report of a fire. A detached garage caught on fire after a loud explosion was heard by the residents. East Franklin Fire Company and Community Fire Company arrived and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and did not appear to be suspicious.

03/10/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a criminal mischief between 03/08/25 and 03/10/25 in the area of Lander St. The unknown suspect(s) broke the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle with an unknown object. It did not appear that entry was made into the vehicle. The damage was valued at $200.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 03/04/25 and 03/08/25. The victim was contacted on Telegram by a “Stare Teygon” who promised her the opportunity to make $500 to $1,000. The victim sent the suspect multiple payments totaling $228 for an application fee before realizing she was the victim of a scam. The suspect’s IP address was based out of Nigeria.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the afternoon hours in the area of Blackwells Mills Rd. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s door lock to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle. The suspect(s) stole a pair of glasses, $100, and multiple credit cards. The victim received fraud alerts from her credit card companies because the suspect(s) was attempting to use them at various businesses. The glasses were valued at $200 and the damage to the lock was valued at $90.

A house of worship located in the area of Chapel Dr. was the victim of trespassing during the evening hours. Five white males were observed trespassing inside of an abandoned building. Three of the males fled upon detection. The two remaining males stated they were taking pictures for a school project. The suspects were formally trespassed from the property.

03/11/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Corteylous Ln. The unknown suspect(s) knocked the victim’s mailbox off its post. The damage was valued at $150.

A 31-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office during an investigation for being in a local park after hours. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail. He was also issued a summons for violating a township ordinance for being in the park after hours

03/12/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the business without paying for merchandise valued at $371.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Hispanic male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $18.

03/13/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception by an unknown suspect(s). The victim believed she was starting a new job with Data Annotation and was signed up for a training course online. She was advised to deposit money into an account and in doing so she would earn higher commission. The victim deposited $1,500 in crypto currency before realizing Data Annotation is a fraudulent business.

03/14/2025

A 31-year-old Perth Amboy woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by the New Jersey State Police. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to Somerset County Jail

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Lindsey Ct. The unknown suspect(s) stole the hubcaps off of the victim’s vehicle. The four hubcaps were valued at $100.

An apartment complex in the area of JFK Blvd. was the victim of criminal mischief between 03/01/25 and 03/07/25. The unknown suspect(s) spray painted 50ft of fencing located inside the complex. The damaged fencing was valued at $600.

A business located on RT. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Two Black females exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $50.

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of theft and criminal mischief between 03/12/25 and 03/14/25 in the area of Lewis St. The unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter from underneath the victim’s vehicle. The auto part was valued at $300.

A 22-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction by New Brunswick PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A 63-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle stop in the area of JFK Blvd. He was processed and released on a summons

03/15/2025

A 27-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle complaint investigation in the area of Easton Ave. The resident was processed and released on a summons

A 38-year-old Staten Island, NY man was arrested for defiant trespassing during an unwanted person investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released on a summons.

A 22-year-old New Brunswick woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Franklin Blvd. She was processed and released on a summons

03/16/2025

Patrol responded to the area of Cedar Grove Ln. during the evening hours on a report of a car fire. Prior to the arrival of the FTPD a passerby extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher that he had stored in his vehicle. The vehicle owner of Hillsborough reported that while traveling his engine suddenly caught fire. Somerset Fire & Rescue responded and deemed the vehicle unsafe and was towed as a result.

