FTPD Police Log: January 1 – 31, 2025

01/01/2025

A Monroe resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Worlds Fair Dr. The unknown suspect(s) broke a window to the victim’s vehicle to gain access. The suspect(s) removed a purse from the vehicle, which contained $15. credit cards, and identification. A Hispanic male was captured on surveillance using the victim’s credit card at a local business to buy $157 worth of merchandise. The suspect attempted more transactions, but they were declined.

During the afternoon hours, patrol responded to a residence in the area of Bering Way on a report of a burglary in progress involving suspects with weapons. After clearing the residence and confirming the occupants were safe the investigation revealed that the incident was the result of “swatting.” The false report/call was made by an unknown suspect from outside the state of New Jersey. The occupants were unaware of the reported incident prior to the arrival of patrol.

01/02/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Garden Hills Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle valued at $82,000. The victim was in possession of the keys at the time of the theft. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Sunnyvale Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole personal property valued at $680.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Five white males exited the store without paying for food valued at $38.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Four black females exited the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise. They fled the area in a van. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspects with negative results.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Four black females exited the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise. They fled the area in a van. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspects with negative results.

A 55-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Douglas Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance. .

01/03/2025

A 20-year-old Plainfield man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Newton. He was processed and released to Newton PD. .

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Fir Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole personal property valued at $150.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Juniper Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole personal property valued at $260.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours. An identified suspect became upset over a cell phone plan and threw a rock through a window of the business causing $3,000 in damages. The white male fled the area in a pick-up.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Fir Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $2 worth of loose change and personal property valued at $60.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A white female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $100. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

01/04/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black male, Black female, and White female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $264. An employee gave chase but quickly stopped after the male suspect threatened physical violence.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 12/31/24 and 01/03/25 in the area of Fir Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and broke the center console to steal $20 worth of loose change. The damage to the console was estimated at $100.

01/05/2025

A Fresh Meadows, NY resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $200 and personal property valued $60. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Bob Franks Way. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a document with personal information on it.

01/06/2025

A Raritan resident was the victim of criminal mischief on 01/02/25 in the area of Worlds Fair Dr. Three unknown White males and three unknown White females were observed on surveillance throwing eggs at the victim’s vehicle. The eggs caused damage valued at $2,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the afternoon hours in the area of Ari Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole her purse. The suspect(s) attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at various locations.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Princeton Highlands Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s residence by breaking a kitchen window. Patrol cleared the residence. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the burglary and nothing of value appeared to be taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Sapphire Ln. The unknown suspect(s) broke into the residence via a rear sliding door and ransacked the residence. Multiple pieces of jewelry valued at $8,750 were stolen.

01/07/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a theft between 12/7/24 and 12/8/24. The unknown suspect(s) stole a commercial grade dolly from the front of the business. The dolly was entered stolen into a national database. The dolly was located by patrol approximately one month later and returned to the owner.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $302.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 12/29/24 and 01/07/25 in the area of Bob Franks Way. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and ransacked it. Nothing of value was taken.

01/08/2025

A 55-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for outstanding warrants out of New Brunswick during a suspicious person investigation at a local business. She was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Vorhees Ave. The unknown suspect(s) scratched the victim’s vehicle causing $2,000 in damage.

A Piscataway resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Berry St. The unknown suspect(s) spilled a substance on the victim’s vehicle. At the time of the report, it did not appear the substance would cause damage.

01/09/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. A White male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $50.

A Glen Ridge resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle, which was left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was recovered during a shoplifting investigation in an outside jurisdiction. Two male suspects were arrested.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction behind a business on Veronica Ave. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the suspect(s) is unknown. The reporting jurisdiction was notified, and the vehicle was returned to the owner.

01/10/2025

A 49-yewar-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of South Brunswick. He was processed and turned over to South Brunswick PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 01/09/25. The victim received text messages via WhatsApp from someone she believed to be her cousin. The victim sent $2,000 to her “cousin” as a loan. When she wasn’t paid back when promised the victim realized she was the victim of a scam. The cousin never received the funds. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Barron Cir. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motorcycle valued at $3,500. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Ari Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole personal property valued at $1,820.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 01/09/25 in the area of Shepherd St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package from the complex common area. The contents were valued at $99.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Ari Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole persona property valued at $60. There were no signs of forced entry.

01/11/2025

A 47-year-old Washington Boro man was arrested by the New Jersey State Police on an open warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him, and he was released after posting bail.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the nighttime hours. A White male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $60. The employee who observed the shoplifting gave chase but lost sight of the suspect in the area of Worlds Fair Dr.

01/12/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect broke into the business and stole $4,500 and property valued at $1,871.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the windows of a company vehicle resulting in damage valued at $2,000.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two Black females exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $226. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspects with negative results.

01/13/2025

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A White female exited the store after paying for one item but not the merchandise that was concealed in her purse. The stolen items were valued at approximately $25. She left the area in an older model Lexus.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 01/10/25 and 01/13/25 in the area of Reler Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and ransacked it. Nothing of value appeared to be taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception during 07/24. The victim met the suspect at a church seminar where he introduced life insurance policies to the victim. During a meeting at the victim’s residence he convinced the victim to give him $13,000 to invest in the stock market. Once the suspect received the funds communication ceased.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 01/12/25. A Black male exited the store without paying for various packs of energy drinks valued at $583.

01/14/2025

A 65-year-old Somerset man was arrested by East Brunswick PD on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/06/24. The victim met the suspect, “Gabriel Espinal,” on Facebook and started communicating on WhatsApp. The suspect convinced the victim to send him $4,300 so he could return to the country after getting hurt while serving in the military. After sending the funds the victim realized she was the victim of a scam.

A business located on Veronica Ave. was the victim of theft by deception. The business received a fraudulent email with banking information from whom they believed to be one of their business partners. The business wired $23,000 to the new banking information before realizing the email was a scam.

01/15/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted burglary and criminal mischief during the morning hours at a local park. The unknown suspect(s) caused damage to the door lock of the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to gain entry. The damage to the vehicle was estimated to be less than $500.

A South Bound Brook resident was the victim of a burglary during the morning hours at a local park. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole credit cards, which were later used at various businesses located in an outside jurisdiction. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours at a local business. The unknown suspect(s) removed a lock from a locker and stole $250 out of the victim’s personal bag.

01/16/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the early morning hours in the area of Tree Tops Cir. Five unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through an unlocked window and ransacked the first floor and basement while the house was occupied. They stole the victim’s keys to three vehicles and personal property valued at $2,200. The suspects fled in a black SUV when they heard movement in the residence.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the early morning hours in the area of Ambrose St. Two unknown suspect(s) were observed near the victim’s vehicle, which was later found to be burglarized. Personal property valued at $2,500 was taken from the vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.

01/17/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours. An employee heard a noise coming from the fenced in yard of the business and observed an unknown suspect on the property. Once confronted, a total of four suspects hopped the fence and fled the area.

01/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 01/16/25 at a local business. The victim’s dropped wallet was stolen by an unknown suspect(s). The wallet contained identification, credit cards, and $2,500.

01/19/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during 12/24 in the area of Kent St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $319.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours. Three Black males entered a gated area to the business by using scissors to cut through the gate. Once inside they stole a vehicle valued at $15,000. The unoccupied vehicle was located in an outside jurisdiction several days later. The suspects are unknown.

01/20/2025

A Hillsborough resident was the victim of a burglary during the afternoon hours at a local park. The unknown suspect(s) smashed a window to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. The victim’s bag valued at $600 was stolen from the vehicle. The bag contained identification, credit cards, and $600. A credit card was used at a business in an outside jurisdiction.

An Edison resident was the victim of a burglary during the afternoon hours at a local park. The unknown suspect(s) smashed a window to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. The suspect(s) stole the victim’s purse which contained identification, credit cards, and $100. A credit card was used at a business in an outside jurisdiction.

01/21/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Indiana Rd. The victim observed three unknown suspects enter his backyard on his Ring camera. One of the suspects was in possession of a crowbar. They damaged a lock to a window but did not enter the residence. They fled when the homeowner went downstairs to further investigate.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction during the morning hours in the area of Pershing Ave. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the suspect(s) is unknown. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 01/10/25. The victim received an email advising her that her computer security software needed to be upgraded. She contacted the phone number on the email and spoke to a “Victor” who convinced her to send him pictures of Apple gift cards valued at $10,000. The suspect also asked for $10,000 cash, which the victim shipped. It was returned due to an invalid address. The victim then realized she was being scammed.

A 28-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

01/22/2025

A business located on Davidson Ave. was the victim of theft of services during the evening hours. Two white males and two white females dined and drank for several hours, which resulted in a bill totaling $452. They left the business without paying the bill.

01/23/2025

A Middletown, PA business was the victim of criminal mischief between 01/18/25 and 01/22/25 in the area of Atrium Dr. The unknown suspect(s) punctured the gas tanks of two of the victim’s vehicles resulting in $5,000 in damage. Additionally, $80 worth of gas leaked out of the vehicles.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A white male was observed on surveillance exiting the store with a garbage bag filled with various merchandise valued at $917. The suspect has been identified.

An 18-year-old North Brunswick resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The person was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) tampered with a door lock to the victim’s apartment. The damage to the lock was estimated at $20.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during an unknown date in the area of Whittier Ave. Evidence of squatting was found in the residence during a gas leak investigation. The house has been unoccupied for four years. The suspect(s) is unknown.

01/24/2025

A 21-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Magnolia Rd. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 01/21/25. The victim sent a total of $2,500 to an unknown suspect(s) who represented themselves as a TD Bank employee via phone. A family member assisted the victim after realizing she was being scammed.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the afternoon hours. The suspect was test driving a vehicle and stole it once the employee stepped inside to complete paperwork. The suspect is known. The vehicle was valued at $30,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Foxwood Dr. The victim observed a black male inside his vehicle and thought it was a family member. It was later realized that an unknown suspect entered two of the victim’s vehicles and stole headphones valued at $200 and $22 in cash and coins.

01/25/2025

A 56-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Matilda Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance. .

01/26/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/08/24. The victim believed he was speaking to a friend through Facebook when he decided to donate $200 via PayPal to an orphanage located in Florida. After further inquiries made by the victim, he realized he was scammed. The suspect is unknown.

01/27/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a burglary and theft on 01/26/25. Three unknown suspects were observed on surveillance entering the gated portion of the business. The suspects entered several vehicles on the lot and attempted to steal one of them but was unsuccessful. The suspects were able to steal one of the vehicles valued at $10,000. The unoccupied vehicle was later located on in an outside jurisdiction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole the hard drive to the vehicle’s entertainment center, which was valued at $6,000.

01/28/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting on 01/27/25. A female known to the business stole a pack of cigarettes valued at $12.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 01/27/25 in the area of Franklin Blvd. A white female was observed on surveillance entering the victim’s apartment building and stealing a delivered package. The contents were valued at $15.

01/29/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 01/27/25 and 01/29/25 in the area of Crabapple Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

01/30/2025

A business located on Veronica Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours. A customer was found to be living in a storage unit and broke a paper shredder when confronted. The paper shredder was valued at $150. Complaint signing procedures were explained and the suspect was formally trespassed from the business.

A 25-year-old Somerset man was arrested for disorderly conduct during an unwanted person investigation at a business located on Cottontail Ln. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance. .

A business located on Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. Several Black male juveniles entered the business and stole an unknown amount of candy. Patrol canvassed the area for the juveniles with negative results.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A White male and White female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $60. They fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

A 25-year-old Somerset man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

01/31/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft. The unknown suspect(s) gained access to victim’s Fidelity account and sold $400 worth of stocks.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Black female exited the business with a shopping cart full of merchandise valued at approximately $200. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

