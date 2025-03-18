FTPD Police Log: February 1-28, 2025

2/01/2025

A 33-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested for defiant trespassing in the area of Pickering Pl. He was processed and released on a summons.

A 41-year-old Rahway woman was arrested for shoplifting from a business located on Easton Ave. She was processed and released on a summons.

The FTPD recovered a stolen motor vehicle out of Fairfax County, VA in the area of Rt. 27. The vehicle had no major damage and was left abandoned by the unknown suspect(s). Fairfax County PD was contacted and advised of the recovery.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the month of January 2025. The victim received a notification from his financial institution that five unauthorized checks were cashed for a total of $9,839. The account was frozen by the victim’s financial institution. The suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.

2/02/2025

A 46-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during a dispute investigation. He was also charged with resisting arrest after he failed to comply with officers who were attempting to effectuate the arrest. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim checked her bank account and observed an unauthorized charge from Nike. The total value of the charge was $76. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 67-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Winston Dr. He was processed and released on a summons.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a theft during the evening hours. A White male stole the tip jar after paying for his item. The tip jar contained approximately $20. The suspect was identified and complaint signing procedures were explained.

2/03/2025

A business located on Veronica Ave. was the victim of theft by deception on 01/29/25. The business accounting manager discovered a fraudulent transaction in the amount of $257.20 while conducting an audit. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Piscataway resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 10/01/24 and 10/31/24 in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. The victim had two of his vehicles stolen while he was away for a few months. The victim was unable to provide an approximate value for both vehicles. The vehicles were entered stolen into the national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

2/04/2024

The FTPD responded to a residential house fire in the area of Layne Rd. The East Franklin Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire. The house was deemed habitable and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was the result of a faulty solar panel.

2/05/2025

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A Black male attempted to exit the store without paying for multiple items that were stored in his coat. The suspect was confronted by the loss prevention officer and the items were returned. The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle.

A South Bound Brook resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Elizabeth Ave. The victim was loading her groceries into her vehicle and accidentally left her wallet in the cart. During the short amount of time that passed before the victim realized an unknown suspect(s) stole the wallet. The wallet contained $940, multiple credit and debit cards and a driver’s license.

2/06/2025

A 24-year-old Somerset man was arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer during a suspicious person investigation in the area of DeMott Ln. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

2/07/2025

A 41-year-old Bayonne man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Green Hill Manor Dr. The victim left a large, filtered water jug sitting outside of his front door overnight to stay cold. The unknown suspect(s) tampered with the water jug and tipped it over. The water jug was valued at $10.

A 40-year-old South Brunswick man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. The unknown suspect exited the store without paying for $392.61 worth of merchandise. When confronted by management outside of the store the suspect left the items behind and fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

2/08/2025

A 31-year-old Plainfield man was being detained at Middlesex County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to police headquarters to be processed. Afterwards, he was transported to Somerset County Jail.

2/09/2025

A business located on Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of criminal mischief and burglary during the overnight hours. Two unknown suspects set off the business’s burglar alarms after they broke a window to enter the business. Patrol quickly responded but the suspects fled prior to their arrival. An unknown amount of medication was stolen from the business.

A business located on Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early morning hours. Six unknown suspects entered the lobby and stole approximately $15 worth of candy. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspects with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Austin Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s trash can that is stored outside of his residence. The trash can was valued at $50.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Kingsberry Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A 43-year-old Raritan man turned himself in for having an outstanding warrant out of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

2/10/2025

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for $205.73 worth of cosmetic products. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud. The victim clicked on a link that was sent to her email from her banking institution. She was prompted to contact her bank and was provided with a phone number. The alleged bank employee directed the victim to purchase multiple gift cards from Home Depot. The victim provided the unknown suspect with the serial numbers before she realized she was scammed. The victim suffered a loss of $6,250.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Black female, who was later identified, exited the store without paying for $12 worth of food. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

2/11/2025

A 43-year-old Garfield woman was arrested for defiant trespassing at a business located on Somerset St. She was formally trespassed earlier in the evening due to being a frequent shoplifter and decided to come back to the business. She was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 02/10/25. The unknown suspect(s) altered a check mailed by the victim and cashed it. The victim suffered a loss of $4,800.96.

A 22-year-old Monroe man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle stop. He was also charged with receiving stolen property for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package from the mail room located inside the victim’s building. The package contained a pair of sneakers valued at $160. The suspect(s) is unknown.

2/12/2025

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of theft by deception on 8/24/24. The manager received a call from an unknown suspect requesting to purchase 500 stamps. The transaction was initially approved. Months later, the business was notified that the transaction was canceled due to the card that was used to purchase the stamps being reported as stolen. The business suffered a loss of $2,531.98.

2/13/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary, criminal mischief, and theft during the overnight hours in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by damaging the driver’s side door lock. Sunglasses and the steering wheel airbag were stolen. The stolen property was valued at $950.

A 49-year-old Somerset man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of South Brunswick. He was processed and turned over to South Brunswick PD.

A 39-year-old Lawrence man was arrested for obstruction during a motor vehicle stop. He failed to comply with lawful commands made by officers and refused to produce his credentials when asked. He was processed and released on a summons.

2/14/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of theft during the evening hours. A Black male made a payment of $550 to get his hair done. Once the appointment was complete the suspect cancelled the payment unbeknownst to the business.

2/15/2025

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown White male exited the store without paying for $395 worth of cleaning products. Loss prevention confronted the suspect outside of the store and he fled leaving the stolen merchandise behind.

2/16/2025

A 49-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Blairstown. The person was processed and turned over to Blairstown PD.

A South Brunswick resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $1,200 out of the victim’s wallet.

2/17/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Leona St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a jacket valued at $500 from the victim’s residence. Multiple people reside within the residence.

2/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the morning hours in the area of Hamilton St. A Black female was observed on surveillance stealing multiple delivered packages from the lobby of the victim’s building. The contents of the victim’s packages were valued at $502.

A 28-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested by North Brunswick PD for having an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

2/19/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the evening hours in the area of Foxwood Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained an air filter valued at $445. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 28-year-old New Brunswick man was detained at Middlesex County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

2/20/2025

A Milton-Freewater, OR resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Davidson Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the tires off of the victim’s vehicle. The total value of the tires was approximately $1,600.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of identity theft between 2/2/25 and 2/20/25. The business owner discovered that two fraudulent checks were created, each bearing a forged signature and resembling the company’s original checks. The total of both cashed checks was $17,306.20. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting. An unknown Black male and Black female exited the store without paying for $260 worth of detergent. The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black male and Black female exited the store without paying for $380 worth of energy drinks. The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Drake Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole both of the victim’s license plates. The plates were entered stolen into a national database.

2/21/2025

A 38-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Veronica Ave. He was processed and released on a summons.

A 40-year-old Somerset man was detained at Middlesex County Jail for multiple outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

2/22/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim received a notification from an unknown suspect via WhatsApp regarding stock trading. The victim invested $7,500 worth of stocks via Sable. He was unable to withdraw the funds he invested. The app’s interface was no longer working and the suspect stopped responding to his messages.

02/23/2025

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black male and Black female exited the store without paying for $212 worth of merchandise. Both suspects fled the area in a dark colored vehicle in an unknown direction.

A 60-year-old Piscataway man was arrested in the area of World’s Fair Dr. for having an outstanding warrant out of Piscataway. He was processed and turned over to Piscataway PD.

2/24/2025

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for $533.82 worth of laundry detergent. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of theft during the daytime hours. A customer exited the business without paying for a shirt valued at $40. The suspect was identified and complaint signing procedures were explained.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black female exited the store without paying for $400 worth of assorted candies. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

2/25/2025

A 29-year-old Edison man was arrested for defiant trespassing in the area of Somerset St. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Winston Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a driver’s license and three debit cards.

A 21-year-old Somerset man was arrested by South Bound Brook PD for having an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the early morning hours in the area of Home St. The unknown suspect(s) picked the lock to an apartment building and stole approximately ten delivered packages from the mail room. At the time of the report, it is unknown what the packages contained.

2/26/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the early morning hours in the area of Scobee Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

2/27/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the early morning hours in the area of McNair Ct. A spare key may have been left inside the unsecured vehicle. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown White male exited the store without paying $291 worth of merchandise. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the early morning hours in the area of Courtland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s front license plate. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

2/28/2025

A 28-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Bridgewater during a motor vehicle stop. They were processed and turned over to Bridgewater PD.

