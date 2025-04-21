FTPD Police Log: April 6-12, 2025

4/06/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Amethyst Way during the evening hours. The victim heard a loud bang while inside her residence. Upon further inspection, it appeared an unknown suspect(s) kicked the storm door resulting in $500 in damages.

A 25-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Phillipsburg PD. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to Somerset County Jail.

04/07/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Cortland Dr. during the overnight hours. An unknown suspect was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole $2 worth of loose change.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft between 03/17/25 and 04/02/25 in the area of Wheeler Pl. The unknown suspect(s) removed the victim’s Mercedes Benz 500 from the backyard where it was stored. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

04/08/2025

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A Black male and Black female distracted an employee and were able to exit the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $70.

A 22-year-old Newark man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Millburn during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Amwell Rd. He was processed and turned over to Millburn PD.

04/09/2025

A 48-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by New Brunswick PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A 33-year-old Elizabeth woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Yorktown PD (NY). The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to Somerset County Jail after she was processed.

A 35-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Workhouse.

04/10/2025

A Piscataway resident was the victim of a theft on 04/09/25 while attending an event at a business located on Davidson Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unattended purse. The suspect(s) later made a transaction with the victim’s bank card. The purse was valued at $50.

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of a theft on 04/04/25 in the area of Camner Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the front license plate off of the victim’s vehicle. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

04/12/2025

Patrol and local fire companies responded to the area of Farrell St. on a report of a possible backyard fire. It was discovered that a resident was burning a discarded wooden chair in her backyard. The fire was extinguished without issue.

