FTPD Police Log: April 27 – May 3, 2025

04/27/2025

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $96. He was accompanied by an unknown Black female who used a distraction technique on an employee while the male suspect exited the store. They fled the area in a U-Haul.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $464. An employee gave chase and was able to retrieve the stolen items, however, the suspect continued running. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A Watchung resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Old New Brunswick Rd. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle via a open window and stole her purse. The purse contained $500 and multiple credit cards.

A Bound Brook resident was the victim of a burglary between 02/27/25 and 04/27/25 in the area of Elizabeth Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vacant property by using a ladder to enter a rear window. The suspect(s) left a sleeping bag and clothes inside.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a theft during the evening hours. An unknown Black male was in the store asking customers for money before stealing $40 from the tip jar.

04/28/2025

An Iselin resident reported trespassing at a construction site located on Atrium Dr. Several suspects described as Asian, were on the property in search of goose eggs. Patrol formally trespassed the suspects from the property without incident.

A Middlesex business was the victim of a burglary in the area of Napoleon Ct. during the afternoon hours. A Black male entered the business’s work truck and stole a tool valued at $3,500. The suspect has been identified.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $500. There were no signs of forced entry.

A 21-year-old Somerset man was arrested for burglary and theft after a patrol officer caught him in the act in the area of Pear Tree Ln. He also had two outstanding warrants out of two separate jurisdictions. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

04/29/2025

Patrol responded to a local park on the report of open burning. Upon arrival patrol observed an unattended campfire and quickly put it out utilizing their patrol issued fire extinguisher. However, the ground was still smoldering, and assistance was required from the Millstone Fire Department.

04/30/2025

A 51-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Woodbridge PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of DeMott Ln. The unknown suspect(s) spray painted a sign located on the victim’s property. The sign was valued at $100.

Patrol responded to a business located on Somerset St. on a report of a Black male drinking alcoholic beverages on the property and harassing customers for money. Patrol located the male and formally trespassed him from the business without incident.

05/01/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 04/29/25 and 04/30/25 in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. The victim located her outgoing mail on her front lawn. A check made out in the amount of $700 was stolen by the unknown suspect(s). The victim contacted her bank and cancelled the check.

A 44-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting from a business in the area of Hamilton St. after exiting the store without paying merchandise valued at $110. Patrol located the suspect, retrieved the stolen items and returned them to the business. He also had two outstanding warrants out of an outside jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Phillips Ct. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the residence via an open window and stole computer gaming equipment valued at $350.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown Black female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $16.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Pierce St. The victim’s wallet was stolen by an unknown Black male during a date. The suspect proceeded to use the victim’s credit cards at a business located in an outside jurisdiction. The victim confronted the male via text about the wallet, and he demanded $400 to return it.

05/02/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 04/29/25 and 05/01/25 in the area of Fisher Dr. The unknown suspect(s) caused two dents on the victim’s vehicle. The damage was estimated to be $1,000.

A 26-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for burglary and theft after being captured on surveillance entering the unlocked vehicle of a Califon resident in the area of Easton Ave. He stole the victim’s purse, which contained multiple credit cards and $40. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

05/03/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early morning hours. A Hispanic male that was previously trespassed from the business exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $20. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results. An arrest warrant was issued for shoplifting and defiant trespassing.

A Somerset resident reported an attempted burglary in the area of Ambrose St. during the early morning hours. The victim observed an unknown Hispanic male pulling on the door handles of three vehicles parked in his driveway. The suspect was unable to make entry. Patrol located a male matching the description and engaged in a foot pursuit. The suspect was unable to be located after jumping a fence.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown Black female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $15.

