FTPD Police Log: April 20-26, 2025

04/20/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Copley Square. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked residence while he was sleeping. The suspect(s) stole property valued at $1,841. The suspect is believed to be a juvenile Black male.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the evening hours in the area of Ari Drive. The vehicle was unlocked and running outside of the victim’s residence. The vehicle was recovered in an outside jurisdiction several hours later. Three arrests were made by the agency who recovered the vehicle.

04/21/2025

A 28-year-old North Brunswick resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle check at a business located in the area of RT. 27. The person was processed and turned over to North Brunswick PD.

A business located in the area of RT. 27 was the victim of a burglary between 4/16/25 and 4/21/25. The unknown suspect(s) broke several windows to the business and graffitied the interior. The damage was estimated to be at least $50,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area Twelfth Street. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s garage and stole his motorcycle, which was valued at $12,000. There were no signs of forced entry. The motorcycle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Pear Tree Lane. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s screen door by kicking it. The damage was estimated to be $200.

04/22/2025

A 26-year-old East Brunswick man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of two separate jurisdictions during a motor vehicle check at a business located in the area of Veronica Avenue. Ramon was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A business located in the area of RT. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Hispanic male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $53. A 31-year-old New Brunswick man was identified as the male suspect two days later during a trespassing investigation and was charged accordingly. The female, a 26-year-old New Brunswick resident, was also identified, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

A 26-year-old New Brunswick man turned himself into police headquarters on outstanding warrants out of two separate jurisdictions. He was processed and turned over to North Brunswick PD.

04/23/2025

A business located in the area of RT. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $435. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt during the morning hours in the area of Evergreen Road. An unknown light-skinned male was observed by the victim on his property. The suspect quickly left the area in a black vehicle. The victim found his rear sliding door tampered with.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the evening hours in the area of Coventry Lane. The victim observed someone enter his running vehicle and drive off. The unoccupied vehicle was located shortly after in the area of Phillips Road. The suspect is believed to be a juvenile Black male.

A business located in the area of Cooper Avenue was the victim of theft by deception. The owner of the business sent a “Jason Jones” $395 for a trucking route. Once the funds were sent by the victim the suspect disappeared and ceased communication.

A business located in the area of Somerset Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown Black female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $11. The unidentified suspect was previously trespassed from the business and when confronted by an employee she stated, “I don’t care” and proceeded with her criminal act.

04/24/2025

A 31-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for defiant trespassing and hindering apprehension during a trespassing investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset Street. He provided a false name to officers on scene due to having an outstanding warrant out of East Brunswick. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

04/26/2025

A Plainfield resident was the victim of criminal mischief on 04/25/25 in the area of Cottontail Lane. The unknown suspect(s) slashed the victim’s tires, keyed the vehicle, and broke the taillights and sideview mirrors. The suspect(s) also left a threatening note on the victim’s vehicle. The damage was estimated to be approximately $2,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during 12/24 in the area of Timberhill Drive. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $1,580.

A 65-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for DWI during an assist citizen call in the area of Prestbury Lane. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Flowery Branch, GA. resident reported criminal mischief to his rental vehicle during the evening hours at a local hotel. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the rear windshield resulting in damage valued at $2,000.

A 52-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a welfare check in the area of Elizabeth Avenue. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 59-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI at police headquarters after he arrived to check on a family member who was arrested on suspicion of DWI earlier in the evening. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

