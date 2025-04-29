FTPD Police Log: April 13-19, 2025

04/13/2025

A 30-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Somerset St. He was processed and released on a summons.

A 35-year-old Philadelphia, PA woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of East Windsor during a suspicious motor vehicle investigation in the area of Somerset St. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.

A Princeton resident was the victim of criminal attempt in the area of Old Rd. during the evening hours. Two unknown Black males were observed on the victim’s property pulling on door handles of multiple vehicles. The suspects fled in a gray Dodge Durango when they observed the witness.

04/14/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s front license plate. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A business located on Cottontail Ln. was the victim of a theft between 4/11/25 and 4/14/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole $319 worth of diesel fuel from two box trucks parked on the property.

04/16/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting on 04/15/25. An unknown Black male was observed on surveillance placing $248 worth of candy into a bag and exiting the store without paying. It is alleged that the suspect was observed in an outside jurisdiction selling the stolen merchandise out of a basket on the street.

A business located on Campus Dr. was the victim of a theft between 04/07/25 and 04/14/25. An unknown suspect(s) stole the rear license plate from one of the company vehicles parked in the lot. The plate was entered stolen into a national database. The plate was recovered on 04/16/25 in the area of Danbury Ln.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. Two unknown males were observed on surveillance entering the business after hours. The business was ransacked and $6,500 was stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.

04/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a concrete pillar located on the victim’s property. The damage was estimated at $1,000.

A Princeton resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Rt. 518. The unknown suspect(s) stole a metal rod that served as a property line marker from the victim’s lawn. It is unknown when the theft occurred.

A Parlin resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Viking Ave. during the evening hours. The reporting person left the vehicle running outside of a friend’s residence when it was allegedly stolen by a female acquaintance. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction on 04/19/25.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Hispanic male and female exited the store without paying for $421 worth of snacks.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 04/11/25 in the area of Dina Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. As a result, the victim incurred suspicious charges on his EZ-PASS account. The victim was advised to surrender his other plate to the NJMVC so the missing plate can be entered into a national database as stolen.

A 51-year-old Irvington woman was issued a summons for defiant trespassing after being found inside of a business located on Atrium Dr. She was formally trespassed from the property on 03/21/25.

04/19/2025

An Irvington resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Randolph Rd. during the overnight hours. An unknown suspect(s) stole the tires and rims off of the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was found on cinder blocks. The stolen property was valued at $400.

