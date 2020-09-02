FTPD Opens New Community Relations Bureau On Hamilton Street

The Franklin Township Police department started a three-day celebration of its new Hamilton Street Community Relations Bureau on September 1.

Helping out with the celebration was FTPD PBA Local 145 and the Week of The People organization, which partnered to give local students school supplies in backpacks.

The new bureau is located at 935 Hamilton Street, which at its opening in the early 1970s was the municipal multipurpose building and, most recently, where township health services was located.

Helping Public Safety Director Quovona Spruill with the bureau’s ribbon-cutting were Township Councilwomen Kimberly Francois and Crystal Pruitt, both D-At Large.

The Grand Opening of the Franklin Township Police Department Community Relations Bureau and The Back Pack giveaway…on Hamilton Street and Franklin Blvd, Somerset…with Sgt. Sean Hebbon…co-sponsored by The Week of the People organization and the PBA #154. The event continues Wed. and Thursday, Sept 2 & 3 from 6- 8 pm Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The bureau’s open house and the backpack giveaway will continue from 6-8 p.m. on September 2 and 3.

FTPD Sgt. Sean Hebbon said the department wants to involve the community with the programs that are hosted in the bureau.

“This has been a project that we’ve been truly blessed with,” Hebbon said. “It will be home to tons of programs and activities that are full of engagement between the police department and the Franklin Township community.”

“We have this whole building that’s geared strictly to positive engagements,” he said.

The bureau’s building holds a number of offices and meeting rooms on its two floors, as well as rooms designated for special activities and programs.

Some of the programs and classes will be taught by FTPD officers, in line with their “special talents,” Hebbon said.

Cooking classes – called “Cooking with Cops” – training in the construction trades, sports clinics and a citizen’s police academy are just some of the programs being readied, Hebbon said.

Hebbon said the department is also looking to the community to suggest programs and classes.

“We don’t have enough officers; the community has to be a part of this if it’s going to be successful,” he said. “We want it to be something that the community is helping to build.”

“We’re going to shock people with the amount of programming we’re going to put out,” Hebbon said.

Spruill said the bureau is “an excellent way for us to collaborate with the citizens. But it’s not the only way. This is just a home for our community relations bureau, it’s by no means the only way we’re going to do it.”

Following are some scenes from the grand opening: