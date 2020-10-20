FTPD, Foundation Distribute Food At CRB

Members of the FTPD unload food at the Community Relations Bureau on Hamilton Street. (Photo: Franklin Township Police Department).

The Franklin Township Police Department and the North Bridge Foundation distributed more than 1,400 boxes of food to township residents on October 19.

Operating out of a truck parked at the FTPD’s Community Relations Bureau on Hamilton Street, members of the FTPD and foundation gave the food to all who asked for it.

“I am proud of the alliance that my officers have forged with the North Bridge Foundation,” township Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill said in a press release about the event. “Through these strategic partnerships we will be able to serve the community like never before. It’s events like today that prove our officer’s dedication to the people of Franklin Township.”

The North Bridge Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing help to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

“I want to thank everyone for coming together today to show that we can work together and move forward as one community,” Wilmer Luna, president and CEO of the foundation, said in the release. “Today was a wonderful day and we look forward to helping more in the future.”



