FTPD Collecting Toys, Clothing, For Those In Need

The Franklin Township Police Department is collecting new toys and gently used or new clothing for those in need, now through December 14.

The items can be dropped off at the FTPD Community Relations Bureau, 935 Hamilton Street, or at police headquarters, 495 DeMott Lane.

For more information, call 732-873-5533 x3124.

