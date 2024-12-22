FTPD Brings Holiday Cheer With Annual Toy & Coat Giveaway

CRB GIVEAWAY – The line is out the door at the FTPD’s Community Relations Bureau on Hamilton Street for the annual Toy & Coat giveaway.

The line formed outside the Franklin Township Police Department’s Community Relations Bureau at about 10:30 a.m. on December 21, about 90 minutes early for the annual toy and coat giveaway.

Interest in the charitable event was high, as evidenced by the fact that the line did not let up, even after the noon start time.

Once in the building, residents in need were given a variety of donated items, from toys, to electronics, to clothing.

The event was just another way of demonstrating that the FTPD is out to help Franklin residents, said FTPD Lt. Vince Wilson.

The giveaway is “successful every year because we get a chance to do what we are known for,” he said. “This is who we are. We give to the community.”

Wilson said several groups donated items for the event, most notably Amazon, but also Dr. Anna Pollatos and Toys for Tots.

Resident Tyson Franklin also donated three bicycles that were raffled off.

“As well as local citizens who just wanted to give back,” he said. “And we had a lot of people come out on a Saturday morning and volunteer their time.”

“I’m greatly appreciative of the volunteers as well as everyone that came forward that wanted to bring some holiday cheer,” Wilson said.

“We’re grateful for the generosity of our Franklin Township community members,” he said. “Every toy donated not only brings joy, but also fosters a sense of unity and compassion during this special time of year.”

