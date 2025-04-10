FT Police Log: March 23-29, 2025

3/23/25

A 33-year-old Highland Park resident was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during a field inquiry in the area of Jefferson St. The resident was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Amberly Ct. The unknown suspect(s) ripped off a decal that the victim had on the exterior rear window of his vehicle. The approximate value of the decal is $30.

3/24/25

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for $200 worth of Red Bull energy drinks. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

3/25/25

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 03/16/25 in the area of Hamilton St. An unknown Black male stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained $196.61 worth of clothing.

A 34-yeart-old Somerset resident was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants out of Hamilton during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Veronica Ave. The resident was processed and released after posting bail.

3/26/25

A 20-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants out of New Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Somerset St. He was processed and transported to Middlesex County Jail.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) cut the victim’s rear brake line on his vehicle. The approximate value of the damaged brake line is $2,000.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An Asian male exited the store without paying for $47.56 worth of meat. When confronted by management, the suspect continued to his vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. The suspect has been identified. Complaint signing procedures were explained to management.

A 25-year-old Somerset man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Parkside St. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

3/27/25

A Plainfield resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Pierce St. The victim accidentally left her cellphone in the restroom. The victim returned to the restroom to retrieve her cellphone, and it was missing. The approximate value of the stolen cellphone is $1,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for $100 worth of merchandise. When confronted by management, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

A 58-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting during a shoplifting investigation in the area of Elizabeth Ave. He was arrested during a motor vehicle stop after fleeing the business he shoplifted from. He also had outstanding warrants out of other jurisdictions. He was processed and released on a summons.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours. A Black male became irate after he was refused a refund for merchandise he purchased. The suspect cracked a piece of plexiglass with his cane. The approximate value of the damage was $100. Complaint signing procedures were explained to the employee.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Hispanic male exited the store without paying for multiple items that were concealed in his backpack. The suspect was confronted by a loss prevention officer. He quickly fled the area and left the stolen merchandise behind.

3/28/25

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Ambrose St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was taken.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the early morning hours in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $50.

3/29/25

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $15 worth of candy. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the evening hours in the area of Pear Tree Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $2.

A 37-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Astor Ln. She was processed and released on a summons.

