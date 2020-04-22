Franklin Township Interfaith Council Fundraising For PPE

The Razi Foundation has donated 4,000 KN95 masks earmarked for local hospitals and first responders. (Photo: Razi Foundation).

The Franklin Township Interfaith Council has launched a fundraising campaign to help purchase Personal Protective Equipment for local hospitals, other health care facilities and first responders.

Alex Kharazi, the Council’s president, said that more than 4,000 KN95 masks have been donated by Razi Health Foundation and will be donated to local hospitals, among them Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison, RWJ University Hospitals in New Brunswick and Somerville and St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Also receiving masks will be the Franklin Township Police Department and food outlets such as Elijah’s Promise in New Brunswick and the Franklin Food Bank.

“We have seen the bravery of all those who are at the front-line and the least we can do is to provide them with protective gears to protect themselves and minimize spread of Coronavirus,” Kharazi said a press release about the donations.

Anyone wishing to donate to help purchase PPE can visit http://ftwpic.faith/.

Kharazi also announced the installation of blue lights at the Township Cultural Gazebo on DeMott Lane to recognize and show support for those who grieve and remember those lost to COVID-19.

“ ‘Spreading the Lights’ is a great symbol of religious organizations and blue light would be a calming and yet will have striking appearance against the white of the gazebo,” Kharazi said in the release.

Kharazi thanked East Millstone resident Michael Steinbrück for coming up with the idea and coordinating the installation.

The lighting ceremony is planned for 7:45 p.m. April 23.



