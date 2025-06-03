Franklin Senior Center June Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151



Walk With Ease Self-Guided Program Weekly Check-In and Presentation, with Doctoral Occupational Therapy Students, Rutgers University, Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m. (June 16 – July 21). Learn proper walking techniques, safety tips, and strategies to overcome barriers to walking during this six-week evidence-based program. Participants will practice stretching, and learn strengthening exercises, motivational strategies, and health education to promote a more active lifestyle. Also, participants will walk during the week either at the senior center or at home and then receive weekly tracking of their walking progress from the occupational therapy students. **Preregistration is required. For more information and to register, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**



Gentle Aerobics with Joy – Mondays and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels.**

(Video) Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 p.m. Join this simple, 45-minute exercise program to feel more flexible. Use a chair for a safe and thorough stretching routine.



Geri-Fit with Susan – Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. (June and July). Rebuild strength that is lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Weights and stretch bands will be provided. Participants should bring water. Exercises are practiced while sitting in chairs. Standing is optional. This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks (a total of 24 classes). Preregistration is required for classes in June and July. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 908-203-6151.**

Geri-Fit with Deborah – Mondays, 1 p.m. & Wednesdays, 10 a.m. (June & July). Rebuild strength that is lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Weights and stretch bands will be provided. Participants should bring water. Exercises are practiced while sitting in chairs. Standing is optional. This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks (a total of 24 classes). Preregistration is required for classes in June and July. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 908-203-6151.**

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy this fresh air outdoor movement that keeps you moving in the right direction, by improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating your mood, and fostering socialization. **Class takes place when weather permits.**

Stretch and Strength – Tuesdays, 1 – 2 p.m. with Mikaela Kane, Rutgers Co-operative Extension. Stretch your body to keep muscles flexible, strong, and healthy to maintain a range of motion in the joints. Without stretching, the muscles shorten and become tight. This class will help you better perform daily activities **Practice these exercises with or without weights, 2-5 pound hand weights are recommended and are not supplied by the senior center. There is no cost for this 10-week program. For more information, call 908-203-6151.**

“Healthy Aging Workshop” with Program Coordinator Brenda Miller, Community In Crisis – Tuesdays, 1 – 2 p.m. (May 6 – June 17). Learn about various topics, such as healthy aging, healthy lifestyle choices, managing the aging process, understanding medications, and exploring pain management alternatives. **Preregistration is required.**



Enhance Fitness with Jaswinder – Tuesdays 2 – 3 p.m. (April 22 – June 10). Improve physical function, decrease depression, protect against falls and fall injury, and promote a physically active lifestyle with this evidence-based group exercise and fall prevention program. Enhance has been proven to help older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered. **Preregistration is required.**



“Rediscovering Your Happiness” with Quail Brook Senior Center Client Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Learn ways to achieve happiness from Antonia who has been studying this emotion since childhood. She will help participants rediscover and enhance their level of happiness, which she believes is a gift everyone was born with but cannot be found, bought, given, or taken in pill.

Beginner Guitar – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Learn the basics of guitar playing! Studies show participants receive cognitive benefits, and emotional well-being when learning to play musical instruments. Participants will learn guitar anatomy, beginner-friendly chords, and how to play simple songs. **Space is limited. Preregistration is required. Bring your own guitar if you have one.**



Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game, which requires a little bit of luck and the use of your strategic thinking skills. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. Time flies when you play this game. **All levels of ability are welcome.**

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah –Thursdays, 1 – 2 p.m. Learn how to line dance and become familiar with line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Project Healthy Bones – with Peer Leader Sara Gursky, Parker Life – Thursdays, 2 – 3 p.m. Improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture in this peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals who are at risk for osteoporosis or have the diagnosis. **Preregistration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and once every year. For more information, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this thought-provoking game requiring participants to use their strategic thinking skills. **This is not a competitive club. The club size is limited. Registration for a specific time slot is required. To register and for more information, call 908-203-6151.**



Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 – 2 p.m. Learn about signal paths and how to find your essence through yoga.

June 2, 11 a.m. – Fun and Games with Joy. Have a relaxing day playing classic games

such as Dominoes, Left-Right-Center, and Pass the Pigs.

June 3, 11 a.m. – “Estate Planning” By Anita Singleton, Somerset County Surrogate’s Office. Find out why it is important to have a Last Will and Testament, how to prepare one, and what other documents are necessary for estate planning. Participants will also learn about the Probate of Wills and Intestate Proceedings, such as Administrations, Affidavits of Surviving Spouses, Affidavits for Next of Kin, as well as why it is necessary to make a Living Will (Medical Power of Attorney) or Advanced Directive. Other topics include Guardianships of Minors and Guardianships of Incapacitated Adults. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

June 4, 11 a.m. – Wordle with Myrna. Dig deep into your vocabulary repertoire to identify words in this interactive, fun, and challenging game.

(Video) June 4 and 18, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold Chair Fitness. Take part in this exciting, engaging, and health-promoting class. Zumba Gold is a low-intensity aerobics class that is more accessible to active adults seeking low-impact workouts for cardiovascular health, flexibility, and social interaction.

June 5, 11 a.m. – Eye Health for Seniors with Dr. Najarian of Bedminster Eye & Laser Center, P.A. Learn about eye conditions that affect older adults.

June 6, 11 a.m. – Hootenanny Concert led by Tony Winchatz. Take part in this sing-along with the Bridgewater Senior Center ukulele band.



June 9, 11 a.m. – Drumming in Spring with Dave Miller, Earth Movers Drum Collective. Soothe the mind, body, and spirit in this drumming circle. Drumming is a holistic experience that will bring participants a sense of joy. This ancient approach to healing promotes well-being, incites self-expression, provides deep relaxation, lowers blood pressure, reduces stress, and helps build communication. Participants will learn how to hold a drum and make different tones.



June 10, 11 a.m. – Somerset County Traveling Library with Noah Anderson, Somerset County Library System. Find out what the library has to offer when the Somerset County Library System visits the senior center. Browse a collection of books and check one out, return a book from any branch, register or renew a library card, or find out how to set up your phone or tablet.

June 11 and 25, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping with some zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. Build cardiovascular health while challenging your heart and working hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves.**This class is suitable for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine. Participants can practice exercises while standing or sitting.**

June 11, 11 a.m. – Poetry Share Extraordinaire with Yolanda. Engage your senses and revive memories by sharing a poem that you have read, or even one that you have written.

June 12 – The senior center is closed for Staff In-Service Day.



June 13, 11 a.m. – Father’s Day Outdoor Games. Celebrate Father’s Day at the senior center where participants will play fun outdoor games such as frisbee, checkers, bowling, and Jenga.



June 16, 11 a.m. – “Four Centuries of Story: Weston Mill” with Bill and Glenn, Somerset County Historical Society. Learn about Weston Mill, a sawmill located on the Millstone River in Manville, and the role it played in Somerset County’s colonial farming community and the Revolutionary War.

June 17, 11 a.m. – “Juneteenth Celebration and History” with Doretha. Learn about the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation.

June 18, 11 a.m. – Animals of North America with John McAuliffe. Learn about the incredible wildlife in America including bald eagles, mountain goats, and Gila monsters.



June 19, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Activate all five functions of your brain, including strategic planning, memory, recall, analytical thinking, creativity, imagination, and kinesthetic thinking when participating in this program. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means it will help your brain and central nervous system change functionally and structurally when practicing this exercise. **Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while sitting in a chair.**

June 20 – The senior center is closed for Juneteenth (state observed).

June 23, 11 a.m. – “Prescription Drug Side Effects” with Dr. Donna Lisi. Learn about the side effects and issues related to the summer heat that taking some prescription medication can cause.

June 24, 11 a.m. – Performance by Tommy Strazza. Bring your dancing shoes and join the senior center for a musical performance of songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.

June 25, 11 a.m. – “Visiting Physician” Presentation with Donna Occhipinti, Visiting Physician Services. Find out about the house calls that the Visiting Physicians will make for routine check-ups, extensive X-rays, bloodwork, and other tests.

June 26, 11 a.m. – Patriotic Flag Craft with Joy. Create patriotic wooden stars and writing cards to share with Veterans to your gratitude for those who have fought for our country. **Pre-registration is required, and supplies are provided.**

June 27, 11 a.m. – Butterfly Release with Kwaku Prempeh, Sponsored By Bright Star Home Health Care. Release a butterfly in memory of loved ones. The symbolic act of releasing a butterfly signifies transformation, renewal, and the cycle of life.



June 27, 2:30 p.m. – Caregiver’s Café, Support Group. Meet other caregivers and hear from professionals in the field at this group, which is for anyone caring for an older adult who is struggling with feeling tired and overwhelmed. **Pre-registration is required.**

June 30, 11 a.m. – Latin Bingo with Franklin High School Students. Bingo is more than an exciting activity; researchers have found that playing Bingo has multiple health benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory.

