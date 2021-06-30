Franklin High School Graduates Class of 2021

Well-wishers of all ages braved the heat at the Franklin High School Class of 2021 graduation.

More than 580 Franklin High School seniors took their final official stroll through Warriors stadium June 29 during the annual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony represented a return of sorts to the school’s normal graduation observance. The Class of 2020 was graduated in six separate ceremonies held over two days in July because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place at the time.

The ceremony also was the last for FHS principal Frank Chmiel, who is leaving the district on July 30 to take over as principal at Princeton High School. Current Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus principal Nicholas Solomon will assume the helm of FHS on July 1.

Chmiel made note of his leaving during his comments to the graduating class, whose FHS career mirrored his principalship.

“I was a freshman principal, so to speak, as you were completing your freshman year, so we all came in together, and we are all going out together,” he said.

The past school year, during which many students continued the distance learning that was instituted in March of 2020, “was a terrible and trying year for learners and educators alike,” Chmiel said.

“With the pandemic, we all felt like we were floundering and struggling to uphold who we are, where we stand and what really matters,” he said.

But the students, parents, faculty and staff persevered to bring them to this day, he said.

Chmiel’s message to the graduates was simple: live slowly.

“My message to you is this: Make the most of every day,” he said. “Try to find as much happiness as possible every day. Know when you’re working too hard.”



“Also be mindful of when you’re not looking up to spend time with the loved ones who are around you,” Chmiel said. “Find ways to enjoy each other’s company in person.”

“Take time to enjoy your natural surroundings,” he said. “Stop when you see blue sky, interesting cloud formations, beautiful moons … waves in the ocean when you’re down the shore, ripples in lakes and streams …”

Salutatorian Aliya Kpamegan also celebrated the fact that she and her fellow graduates came through the Covid-impacted school year.

The pandemic, she said, brough the school community together.

“Today is a reminder of this close-knit community that we have,” she said. “From holiday concerts to social justice movements, Franklin has proven time and time again that we are united by compassion for one another.”

“Graduating high school is not an easy thing, and I am so fortunate to be doing so next to you,” she said.

Class Valedictorian Patrick Alan Pangilinan told the class that one of his fondest high school memories was failing a math test he didn’t think he had to study for in his sophomore year. That also taught him a life lesson, he said.

“It taught me that you have to work hard for your grade,” he said. “You have to work hard for nearly anything and everything in this world. That was a real wake-up call for me.”

“In the future we will all change, it’s inevitable,” he said. “But let’s control how we change. Let’s change into a better person.”

Following are some scenes from the graduation ceremony in an extended photo gallery:

Franklin High School 2021 Candidates For Graduation