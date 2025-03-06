Franklin Firms Among Grant Awardees For Maternal Health Technologies

Two township-based businesses are among 23 throughout the state recently awarded a total of $1.7 million in state grants for developing technology, therapeutics, and other solutions to address maternal and infant health challenges.

The businesses, both located in Somerset, are Primo PharmaTech, which creates novel drug delivery technology, and MedifVu, which develops technologies to help determine the nest treatment plans for patients.

The awards were announced March 5 by First Lady Tammy Murphy and New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan. The awards were made through the Commission on Science, Innovation, and Technology.

“New Jersey is home to some of the most innovative startups in the nation, and it is a privilege to acknowledge their exciting new developments in maternal and infant health,” Murphy said in the press release about the awards. “The startups receiving awards today will carry on our critical work to ensure New Jersey is the safest and most equitable state in the nation to deliver and raise a baby and ultimately, continue to transform the health care industry beyond the Murphy administration. And, with the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center currently in development in Trenton, our state’s capital city will serve as an innovation hub ensuring these types of businesses are fostered on a grander scale for years to come.”

“Under Governor Murphy and First Lady Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey is exploring innovative solutions to make the Garden State the safest place to give birth, while addressing racial disparities in maternal and infant health,” NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan said in the release. “These grants will invest in vital programs, research, and services that will enhance the well-being of women and children, and reduce racial inequities in access to health care. Additionally, we are creating more opportunities for young, innovative businesses in the in the state, helping create jobs and a stronger, more diverse economy.”

The grants were awarded through Round 2 of CSIT’s Maternal and Infant Health R&D Grant Program, according to the release. Through the program, CSIT will advance the innovation economy through the development of critically necessary research, products, and services designed to support maternal and infant health. This effort supports the goals established by the Nurture NJ Maternal and Infant Health Strategic Plan, which aims to make New Jersey the safest, most equitable state in the nation to deliver and raise a baby.

“We are honored to once again collaborate with First Lady Murphy and our partners across the state to support the vital and lifesaving efforts of the Nurture NJ initiative. We have seen great outcomes from Round 1 of the Maternal and Infant awardees and look forward to continuing this important work,” CSIT Executive Director Judith Sheft said in the release. “By helping these startups move their products and services from concept to commercialization, we will create a lasting impact on the quality of care for New Jersey’s mothers and infants. The awardees are developing a range of drug, diagnostic, hardware, and software solutions to improve maternal and infant health.”

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments