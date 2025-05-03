FR&A Video News: At The Annual Diversity Festival at FMS – Hamilton Street Campus

Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street Campus was the scene May 2 of the 3rd Annual Diversity Festival.

The event uses food, music, dance and games to celebrate the diversity in Franklin Township public schools.

Here’s an interview with Daryn Plummer, the event’s organizer:

