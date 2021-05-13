Quantcast

FRA Sports: FHS Softball Falls To Mt. Saint Mary

Added by Bill Bowman on May 13, 2021.
Saved under High School
Julia Gabryszewski delivers a pitch during the FHS Warriors May 13 game against Mount St. Mary.

Freshman Zoe Ling went 2 for 3 and knocked in Franklin’s only run in the softball Warriors’ 3-1 loss to Mount St. Mary on May 13.

Junior Julia Gabryszewski gave up three hits and three runs, only one of them earned, while walking three and fanning three in seven innings.

Senior Gabrielle Ciccone went one for two with a walk, Senior Madison Straub went one for three and Junior Madison Luck went one for one.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 0-13 on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game:

