FR&A Sports: FHS Baseball Warriors Hold Off Bernards, 3-2

A Bernards player gets thrown out at second during the May 19 game against the Warriors.

Strong hitting and speedy base running powered the Franklin High School baseball Warriors over the Bernards Mountaineers, 3-2, on May 19.

Bernards took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Warriors bounced back in their half of the third inning, plating two to take a 2-1 lead.

Franklin added an insurance run in the fourth, holding on to a 3-1 lead into the seventh, when the Mountaineers were able to grab another run.

Sohan Patel pitched six-plus strong innings for the Warriors, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits. He struck out three, walked one and hit one batter.

Myles Castillo came in to get the last out of the seventh, putting Bernards down on three pitches.

The Warriors’ three runs were knocked in by Thomas Mrotek, who went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk; Dylan Millman, who went one for two with a triple and a run scored, and Peyton Bonds, who went 0 for 1 with two walks and a stolen base.

Joshua Koroda-Grauer went two for four with two doubles, Samuele Mattia went one for two with a double and a run scored, Castillo went one for three with a single, and Charles Schiermeyer went one for one, with a single and a stolen base.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the Skyland conference.

May 19 was also senior appreciation night for the Warriors, who honored eight players who will be leaving in June.

Those honored were Jason Ferner, Pedro Irizarry, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Tyler Moore, Thomas Mrotek, Parker Ryan, Charles Schiermeyer, and Justin nSerrano.

Following are some scenes from the game: