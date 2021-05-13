Quantcast

FRA Sports: FHS Baseball Warriors Edge Pingry, 7-6

Added by Bill Bowman on May 13, 2021.
FHS pitcher Myles Castillo delivers during the Warriors’ May 13 game against Pingry.

The Franklin High School baseball Warriors scored seven runs on five hits on their come-from-ahead victory over Pingry on May 13.

Franklin took an early 2-1 lead in the first inning, only to lose it in the next frame when Pingry scored twice.

The teams matched runs in the third and fourth innings – one and two, respectively – before Franklin took the lead permanently on a two-run performance in the sixth inning.

Winning pitcher Sophomore Myles Castillo gave up six runs – four of them earned – on 12 hits in six innings. Castillo fanned two with no walks.

Senior Joshua Kuroda-Grauer pitched the final frame, giving up a hit and striking out two.

Senior Jason Ferner and Sophomore Samuele Mattia knocked in an RBI each, with Mattia going one for four and Ferner going zero for one with a walk.

Junior Dylan Millman went one for three and scored three runs. Castillo went one for four and scored two runs, and Sophomore Peyton Bonds went two for two with a walk and scored two runs.

With the win, Franklin moved to 5-2 on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game:

