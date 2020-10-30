FR&A Photo Gallery: Trails Advisory Committee Photo Contest Winners

The winners of the 2020 Trails Advisory Committee’s “Take A Photo From A Trail” photo contest have been announced.

The annual contest is open to children and adults and seeks to publicize the benefits of Franklin’s many trails. The categories are each of the areas which host trails.

Following are the winning photographs:

Bunker Hill Natural Area

A Secret Place – Christopher DeGrezia Bunker Hill and Franklin Park Natural Area – Deva Villuri Bunker Hill – Nancy Gale

Butler Road Natural Area

Butler Road Natural Area -Nancy Gale Flowered Path – Santiago Caasi Butler Road Natural Area – Deva Villuri

John Clyde Native Grasslands Preserve

Twilight – Christopher DeGrezia (also Overall Winner) Sunset – Navjot Singh The Evening Grass – Suresh Venkatesh

Negri-Nepote Grasslands Preserve

Sunset – Nancy Gale White Ibis Juvenile – Navjot Singh Barn Swallows on a Break – Mariana Giancola

Colonial Park

Heaven on Earth – Kumud Sharma Aerial Tricks – Santiago Caasi Deer Mom and Baby – Navjot Singh

Flemer Preserve

By the Banks of the Water – Santiago Caasi Evening Sky – Suresh Venkatesh

D&R Canal

Running – Santiago Caasi View from the Towpath at D&R Canal – Beth Youmans GBH – Navjot Singh

Six-Mile Run

Dragonfly – Navjot Singh Roving Hawk – Santiago Caasi Fate – Christopher DeGrezia

Overall Winner

Twilight (John Clyde Native Grasslands Preserve) – Christopher DeGrezia

Kids Photo Contest

Negri-Nepote Grasslands Preserve – Joseph Villuri The Reflection (Flemer Preserve) – Madison Hegedus Bunker Hill and Franklin Park Natural Area – Vincent Villuri

