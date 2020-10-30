FR&A Photo Gallery: Trails Advisory Committee Photo Contest Winners
The winners of the 2020 Trails Advisory Committee’s “Take A Photo From A Trail” photo contest have been announced.
The annual contest is open to children and adults and seeks to publicize the benefits of Franklin’s many trails. The categories are each of the areas which host trails.
Following are the winning photographs:
Bunker Hill Natural Area
- A Secret Place – Christopher DeGrezia
- Bunker Hill and Franklin Park Natural Area – Deva Villuri
- Bunker Hill – Nancy Gale
Butler Road Natural Area
- Butler Road Natural Area -Nancy Gale
- Flowered Path – Santiago Caasi
- Butler Road Natural Area – Deva Villuri
John Clyde Native Grasslands Preserve
- Twilight – Christopher DeGrezia (also Overall Winner)
- Sunset – Navjot Singh
- The Evening Grass – Suresh Venkatesh
Negri-Nepote Grasslands Preserve
- Sunset – Nancy Gale
- White Ibis Juvenile – Navjot Singh
- Barn Swallows on a Break – Mariana Giancola
Colonial Park
- Heaven on Earth – Kumud Sharma
- Aerial Tricks – Santiago Caasi
- Deer Mom and Baby – Navjot Singh
Flemer Preserve
- By the Banks of the Water – Santiago Caasi
- Evening Sky – Suresh Venkatesh
D&R Canal
- Running – Santiago Caasi
- View from the Towpath at D&R Canal – Beth Youmans
- GBH – Navjot Singh
Six-Mile Run
- Dragonfly – Navjot Singh
- Roving Hawk – Santiago Caasi
- Fate – Christopher DeGrezia
Overall Winner
Twilight (John Clyde Native Grasslands Preserve) – Christopher DeGrezia
Kids Photo Contest
- Negri-Nepote Grasslands Preserve – Joseph Villuri
- The Reflection (Flemer Preserve) – Madison Hegedus
- Bunker Hill and Franklin Park Natural Area – Vincent Villuri
