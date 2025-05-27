FR&A Photo Gallery: The 2025 Memorial Day Parade

Spectators lined the parade route along DeMott Lane May 26 for the township’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

The parade featured classic cars, the Franklin High School Warriors Marching band, Boy and Girl Scout Troops and many others.

The parade wound up at the Veterans Memorial Park, in front of the Municipal Building on DeMott, for a short ceremony.

The parade’s Grand Marshall was World War II veteran, 101-year-old Frank DeLuca. DeLuca was wounded in action by a sniper in the Black Forest of Germany in February, 1945.

DeLuca holds many decorations, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the Distinguished Service Medal from the State of New Jersey.

Here is an extended photo gallery of the parade:

