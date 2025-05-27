Quantcast
Adopt a pet at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter

FR&A Photo Gallery: The 2025 Memorial Day Parade

May 27, 2025 Community Building, General News, Military, Veterans

Spectators lined the parade route along DeMott Lane May 26 for the township’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

The parade featured classic cars, the Franklin High School Warriors Marching band, Boy and Girl Scout Troops and many others.

The parade wound up at the Veterans Memorial Park, in front of the Municipal Building on DeMott, for a short ceremony.

The parade’s Grand Marshall was World War II veteran, 101-year-old Frank DeLuca. DeLuca was wounded in action by a sniper in the Black Forest of Germany in February, 1945.

DeLuca holds many decorations, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the Distinguished Service Medal from the State of New Jersey.

Here is an extended photo gallery of the parade:

 

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

 

Your Thoughts

comments

Check Also

TEECS Hopes Book Vending Machine Will Motivate Readers

ENJOY YOUR BOOK! – A TEECS student selects a book he wants from the school’s …

Copyright © 2025 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC.
Created with recycled electrons.