FR&A Photo Gallery: Franklin High School Presents ‘Cinderella, The Enchanted Version’

Franklin High School’s production of “Cinderella – The Enchanted Version” will be presented over the next two weekends at the school’s Theatre.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, inspired by the 1997 television movie starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, tells the story of Cinderella – a kind young woman forced into servitude by her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. Cinderella is transformed for one evening by her Fairy Godmother, and meets her Prince.

The show is directed by Kiera Radvanski, choreographed by Lindsey Della Serra, assistant directed by Alizé Martinez, pit orchestra directed by Mark Gunderman, with technical direction by Anthony Francese.

Performances are at 7 p.m. March 28, 29, April 4, and 5, and 2 p.m. March 30 and April 6.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Here is an extended photo gallery, taken at the March 27 final dress rehearsal:

