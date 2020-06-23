FR&A Photo Galleries: ‘Graduations’ For CJCP Kindergartners, 5th Graders

In a non-traditional cap to a non-traditional school year, Kindergartners and 5th Grade students at Central Jersey College Prep Charter School were given drive-by “graduation” ceremonies June 22 at the school.

The drive-by ceremony was necessitated by the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before allowing limited in-person graduation ceremonies, Gov. Phil Murphy approved the drive-by variety.

Students and their families gathered in their cars in the school’s parking lot, facing a stage erected by the school’s front door.

Included in the ceremonies were video presentations projected on two video trucks and speeches by school administrators, including Chief Education Officer Namik Sercan.

Following the speeches and slide presentations of the graduations, drivers were instructed to line up and make their way over to tables by the school’s entrance, where the students were given “goody bags.”

Included in each bag were graduation certificates for the students.

Here are some scenes from the Kindergarten ceremony:

Here are some scenes from the 5th Grade ceremony: