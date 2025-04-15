Four Franklin Middle School Students Win Robeson Awards

HONOREES – Middle school students honored at the 34th Annual Paul Robeson Youth Achievement Awards, held April 3 at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg. (Photo: RVCC.)

Four Franklin Middle School students were among 17 middle and high school students from Somerset and Hunterdon counties honored for their achievements at the 34th Annual Paul Robeson Youth Achievement Awards, held April 3 at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

The event was sponsored by the College’s Paul Robeson Institute for Ethics, Leadership and Social Justice.

Kaylee Winfrey from Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus and Trevor Laws from Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith Campus won the Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Athletic Achievement Award.

Kyleigh Noble from Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith Campus won the Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Scholarship Achievement Award.

Daniel Peters from Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Campus won the Paul Robeson Youth Middle School Renaissance Award.

The evening featured a keynote address by Inieka Stafford, Director of Health and Technology Programs at RVCC, who is also a member of the Piscataway Board of Education.

The National Council of Negro Women and RVCC initiated the Paul Robeson Youth Achievement Awards program to pay tribute to the outstanding attainments of students in Somerset and Hunterdon counties. The awards are named in honor of Paul Robeson, a Princeton native who grew up in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School and Rutgers University. The awards are given in four areas in which Robeson excelled: Scholarship, the Arts, Community Service and Athletics, as well as special “Renaissance Awards” given to students who excel in a number of disciplines.

Approximately 80 students were nominated for awards by their school counselors, teachers, and administrators. A special committee of RVCC faculty and staff members selected the award recipients.

