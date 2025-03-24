Food Bank Network of Somerset County Open House

Your Thoughts

The Food Bank Network of Somerset County7E Easy StreetBridgewater, New Jersey 08807732-560-1813www.somersetfoodbank.orgFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023FOOD BANK NETWORK of SOMERSET COUNTY to HONORFounder MARGUERITE CHANDLER & Retired Executive Director MARIE SCANNELLBRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Food Bank Network (FBN) of Somerset County will honor founder Marguerite Chandler and former Executive Director and longtime public face of the Food Bank, Marie Scannell, at an Open House at the facility, 7E Easy Street in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.A ribbon cutting will be held for the newly renovated entry access and a new protective canopy made possible through generous support from Sanofi. A two part ceremony will follow to recognize the Food Bank’s visionary founder, Marguerite Chandler along with the named dedication of the Client Choice area to honor Marie Scannell for decades of service and advocacy.The mission of the Food Bank Network is to distribute food and assist with basic human needs to those less fortunate in our community. Offering client choice food access in Bridgewater and satellite pantries at 5 locations in Somerset County, the Food Bank’s goal is to help feed and provision people in need until they become self-sufficient.The Food Bank Network is a non-governmental, non-sectarian, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, public-benefit organization for the past 40 years.The Open House is free of charge. Attendance e-tickets are available on the FBN website; www.SomersetFoodBank.org Tours will be offered and refreshments provided.PRESS CONTACT: Rich Reitman 908-526-1390 • rreitman@thereitmangroup.com

