Five Franklin Residents Among Seven Busted On Drug-Related Charges

Five township residents were among seven people charged with running a Franklin-based marijuana distribution ring, police said on June 25.

The five township residents, all in their 20s, were charged along with two New Brunswick residents, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The seven face charges of 2nd Degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Disorderly Persons offense, according to the release.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force wrapped up a month-long investigation into the ring, based in a Park Street home, on June 17, according to the release.

Investigators searched the house and found six pounds of marijuana, valued at $12,000, digital scales and packaging materials, the release said.

Assisting in the search were officers with the Franklin Township Police Department and Bound Brook Police Department K-9 Detective along with his K-9 partner Crusader, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate does not publish the names or photographs of suspects arrested for alleged crimes until cases have been adjudicated.



