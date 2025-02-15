FHS Winter Cheerleaders Given Senior Night

The seniors on the Franklin High School winter cheer squad were honored with their senior night on February 14.

The team members were presented with flowers and a gift as they walked up the red carpet, accompanied by friends and family.

Team members honored were:

Kalani Thompson

Autumn Ince

Maya Azar

Ava Ling

Gabriella Fernandez

Zaniya Huggins

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments