FHS Winter Cheerleaders Given Senior Night

The seniors on the Franklin High School winter cheer squad were honored with their senior night on February 14.
The team members were presented with flowers and a gift as they walked up the red carpet, accompanied by friends and family.
Team members honored were:
- Kalani Thompson
- Autumn Ince
- Maya Azar
- Ava Ling
- Gabriella Fernandez
- Zaniya Huggins
