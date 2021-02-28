FHS Warriors Basketball Team Falls To Watchung Hills, 52-36

Isaiah Cotton goes in for a score during the Warriors game against Watchung Hill on February 27.

The Franklin High School Warriors basketball team played hard in their February 27 game against Watching Hills, but sometimes you need a little luck, too.

And luck was not on the Warriors’ bench that day, with shots that would have dropped any other day circling or bouncing off the rim.

In the end, the Warriors evened up their season at 5 with the 52-36 loss.

The game began positively for the Warriors, who took a quick 8-0 lead thanks to three’s by seniors Krish Mistry and Anthony Milligan, and a layup by Mistry.

Watchung Hills, which also goes by the name Warriors, was able to chip away at that lead through the first period, even taking the lead for a short time, before teh frame ended with Franklin ahead 12-11.

A very low-scoring second period saw the Watchung Hills Warriors take a lead and pad it, and go into the locker room with an 18-14 lead.

The second half was all Watchung Hills, with the team outscoring the Warriors 19-10 in the third period and 15-12 in the final frame.

Here are some scenes from the game: