FHS Track & Field Seniors Honored

More than 30 Track & Field seniors were feted with their Senior Night May 9 at Franklin High School.

The seniors were each given a swag bag and the opportunity to take photos with friends and family.

Those honored were:

Dwayne Wiggins

Ethan Origenes

Ethan Villa

Isabella Mollinea

Justin White

Keliah Cottrell

Londyn Langford

Najib Robinson

Sofia Parillo

Sophie Des Vignes

Desiree Daly

Emmanuel Akerele

Jayden Packwood

Christopher Mahaley

Precious Wheeler

Lloyd Onwubu

Princess Dumbuya

Vamir Boyd

Susan Niniola Akintola

Zaniya Huggins

Michael Solomon

Marina V. Pleconis

Marc Esser

Miles Hector

Jaiden Gourdine

Justin Diaz

Ja’Kyla Culver

Jaden Thomas

Brandon Thomas

Claudia Martinez

Allan Alvarez

Arden Gray

Team coaches are Dashaun Gourdine for teh boys and Jason Yanchuck for teh girls.

Assistant coaches are William Hill, Shaunte Quinones, Isiah Solomon, Thana Dickens, Rick Krieger, Nile Uzzell, and Murad Uzzell.

Here are some scenes from the event:

Your Thoughts

comments