FHS Track & Field Seniors Honored

May 10, 2025 Boys' Spring Track, Girls Winter Track, High School Sports

More than 30 Track & Field seniors were feted with their Senior Night May 9 at Franklin High School.

The seniors were each given a swag bag and the opportunity to take photos with friends and family.

Those honored were:

  • Dwayne Wiggins
  • Ethan Origenes
  • Ethan Villa
  • Isabella Mollinea
  • Justin White
  • Keliah Cottrell
  • Londyn Langford
  • Najib Robinson
  • Sofia Parillo
  • Sophie Des Vignes
  • Desiree Daly
  • Emmanuel Akerele
  • Jayden Packwood
  • Christopher Mahaley
  • Precious Wheeler
  • Lloyd Onwubu
  • Princess Dumbuya
  • Vamir Boyd
  • Susan Niniola Akintola
  • Zaniya Huggins
  • Michael Solomon
  • Marina V. Pleconis
  • Marc Esser
  • Miles Hector
  • Jaiden Gourdine
  • Justin Diaz
  • Ja’Kyla Culver
  • Jaden Thomas
  • Brandon Thomas
  • Claudia Martinez
  • Allan Alvarez
  • Arden Gray

Team coaches are Dashaun Gourdine for teh boys and Jason Yanchuck for teh girls.

Assistant coaches are William Hill, Shaunte Quinones, Isiah Solomon, Thana Dickens, Rick Krieger, Nile Uzzell, and Murad Uzzell.

Here are some scenes from the event:

