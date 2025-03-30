FHS Track And Field Athletes Bring Home Hardware In Skyland Conference Relays

FLYING HIGH – Franklin High School’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams matched up against their fellow Skyland Conference squads March 29 in the Skyland Conference Relays.

Franklin High School track and field athletes took home 10 medals March 29 in the Skyland Conference Relays, which were held in Warrior Stadium.

Teams from 20 schools in the conference sent their best to compete in running, hurdling, jumping and throwing.

Taking top honors were:

The 4×100 girls’ relay team, with a time of 49.61.

Senior Arden Gray in the girls’ triple jump, with a distance of 36’4″.

Junior Tobor Varga in the boys’ javelin throw, with a distance of 152’7″.

Sophomore Daniel Riga in the boys’ shot put, with a distance of 50’9″.

Other FHS medal winners were:

The 4×100 girls’ shuttle hurdle relay team, which took second place with a time of 1:16.37.

The girls’ sprint medley relay, which took 3rd place with a time of 4:35.45.

Arden Gray, who took second in the girls’ high jump with a distance of 4’10”.

Senior Londyn Langford, who took second in the girls’ shot put, with a distance of 38’3″.

The boys’ 4×400 meter relay team, which took third with a time of 3:37.87.

The boys’ 4×800 meter relay team, which took second with a time of 8:42.15.

Overall, the boys’ team finished seventh, and the girls’ team finished fourth.

For full team results, click here.

Here are some scenes from the track action:

