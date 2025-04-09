FHS Sports: Warriors Volleyball Falls To CJCP, 2-1

The Franklin High School Boys’ Volleyball team managed to come back from an 8-point deficit in the rubber game, but the effort fell short as the Warriors fell to the Central Jersey College Prep Charter School, 2-1.

CJCP took the first game, 25-13, but Franklin evened the match up with a 25-22 win.

CJCP ran up an 8-0 lead to start off the match game, but Franklin managed to cut the lead to as few as two points during the game.

CJCP held out, though, to take the match.

Junior Roderick Namisato recorded 20 assists in the effort. Junior Christian Reynoso recorded kills, or points, and Senior John McCarthy recorded three blocks.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Franklin’s next match is April 10, against the township’s other charter school, Thomas Edison EnergySmart.

Here are some scenes from the game:

