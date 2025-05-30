FHS Sports: Warriors Host NJSIAA Unified Track Meet Of Champions

Athletes from 16 schools converged on Franklin High School May 29 for the annual NJSIAA Unified Track and Field Meet of Champions.

Franklin High School also fielded a team, which was led by Coach Rachel Setek.

Events included long jump, shot put, and a variety of individual and team races.

Ken Margolin, the FHS Athletic Director, said it was “great” that Franklin hosted the Meet of Champions.

“Sixteen other schools are here from across the state, and it’s a great event,” he said. “Everybody cheers for each other, and whether you’re a student that has special needs or a regularly progressing student, everybody participates in heats that are similar to their ability. So everybody’s input really matters.”

Franklin High School has been the host of a number of statewide athletic events over the past several years. Margolin chalks that up to several reasons.

“Number one, we’re centrally located,” he said. “Number two, we have great facilities. And number three, we do a great job with the events.”

“So it’s easy for the NJSIAA to pick up the phone and call us and say, hey, would you like to host this state event?” Margolin said.

Here are a few scenes from the day:

