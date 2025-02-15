FHS Sports: Warriors Basketball Falls To Hopewell Valley, 43-31

SHOOTING TWO – Senior Christian Lewis is fouled as he attempts a shot during the Warriors February 14 game against Hopewell Valley.

The Franklin High School boys’ basketball team’s losing streak stretched to 14 on February 14, with a 43-31 loss too Hopewell Valley.

The Warriors’ shooters went cold after the first quarter, which Hopewell Valley took 17-14.

The Warriors scored a total of 19 points during the rest of the game.

Senior Nyle McEachin led Warrior scorers with seven points, while Seniors Christian Lewis and Devin Portick scored five points each.

Seniors Jaden Thomas and Allan Alvarez scored four points each.

Senior Shaylan Patel and Junior Miles Muldrow scored three points each.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 5-19 overall, and 2-8 in the Skyland Conference.

The Warriors’ next game is 7 p.m. February 18 at Ridge High School.

Here are some scenes from the game:

