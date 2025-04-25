FHS Sports: Warriors Baseball Dominates Phillipsburg, 8-1

SAAAFE! – Junior Stanley Madera is engulfed in a cloud of dust as he steals second base during the Warriors April 23 games against Phillipsburg.

Senior Izaiah Robinson had a perfect day at the plate April 24, going 3-for-3 and knocking in two runs in Franklin High School’s 8-1 win over Phillipsburg.

Robinson reached base four times, earning a walk along with the three hits.

Junior Dafraily Sosa pitched a complete game, limiting Phillipsburg to three hits, with one earned run, five walks and three strikeouts.

Franklin took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning, then padded it with three more runs in the second inning.

The Warriors scored their final run in the fourth inning.

Senior Mike Schiermeyer and Juniors Stanley Madera and Patrick Ziegler each had two hits, with Madera recording an RBI and scoring two runs, and Schiermeyer also scoring twice.

Senior Shaylen Patel went 1-for-4 and scored a run, while Senior Jacob Gordon went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

With the win, Franklin improves to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Skyland-Raritan conference.

The Warriors next take on Barringer on April 26.

Here are some scenes from the game:

