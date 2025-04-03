FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Flag Football Team Falls To Plainfield, 13-6

TOUCHDOWN – Junior Gianna Mattia celebrates with teammates after scoring Franklin’s only touchdown in the April 2 loss to Plainfield.

The Franklin High School Lady Warrior flag football team couldn’t overcome a stubborn Plainfield defense in its April 2 13-6 loss.

Plainfield struck first, but the Lady Warriors were able to tie the game before the first half ended on a run by Junior Gianna Mattia.

But Franklin couldn’t capitalize on an interception following Plainfield taking the 13-6 lead in the second half.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 0-2 in the Big central conference.

The Lady Warriors’ next match is April 9 at Watchung Hills.

Here are some scenes from the game:

