FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Flag Football Team Falls To Plainfield, 13-6

The Franklin High School Lady Warrior flag football team couldn’t overcome a stubborn Plainfield defense in its April 2 13-6 loss.
Plainfield struck first, but the Lady Warriors were able to tie the game before the first half ended on a run by Junior Gianna Mattia.
But Franklin couldn’t capitalize on an interception following Plainfield taking the 13-6 lead in the second half.
With the loss, Franklin falls to 0-2 in the Big central conference.
The Lady Warriors’ next match is April 9 at Watchung Hills.
Here are some scenes from the game: