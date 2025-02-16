FHS Sports: Lady Warriors’ County Tourney Run Ends With 61-34 Loss To Gil St. Bernard’s

A LITTLE HELP – Senior Precious Wheeler looks for an open teammate during the Lady Warriors’ February 15 game against Gil St. Bernard’s.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors’ basketball team’s dreams of a trip to the Somerset County Tournament finals ended February 15 with a 61-34 loss to top-seeded Gil St. Bernard’s

Gil dominated early, running up a 21-6 lead in the first quarter, and extending that to 40-15 at the half.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Gil outscoring Franklin 14-7 to lead 54-22.

The Lady Warriors took the final frame 12-7.

Junior Alissa Myers led all Franklin scorers with 12 points.

Senior Precious Wheeler and Sophomore Aleah Sunkins scored six points each.

Freshmen Anaiyah Martin and Nola Bright scored three points each, and Junior Gianna Mattia and Sophomore Alivia Stewart scored two points each.

With the loss, the Lady Warriors fall to 8-15 overall and 5-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:

