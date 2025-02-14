FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Dominates Phillipsburg, 56-19

NO STRESS – Precious Wheeler reacts to a play during the Lady Warriors’ February 13 game against Phillipsburg.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team ended their regular season on a high note on February 13, beating the Phillipsburg Stateliners by a convincing 56-19.

Franklin started out strong with a 13-point run from the tipoff before Phillipsburg could get on the board.

The Lady Warriors ended that quarter leading 29-4. The domination continued for the next two quarters, with Franklin taking the frames 11-7, and 13-4.

Phillipsburg took the unusually low-scoring fourth quarter, 4-3.

Sophomore Aleah Sunkins led all Franklin scorers with 17 points. She also contributed six rebounds, two assists, a block, and three steals.

Junior Alissa Myers scored 11 points, and had five rebounds and three steals.

Senior Precious Wheeler and Junior Gianna Mattia each scored 10 points. Wheeler also had eight rebounds and 10 blocks, while Mattia recorded four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Sophomore Alivia Stewart scored six points and had three rebounds and three steals.

Freshman Nola Bright recorded two points, with four rebounds, an assist, two blocks, and a steal.

With the win, the Lady Warriors end the regular season at 8-14 overall and 5-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Their next game is the Somerset County Tournament semifinal round against top-seeded Gil St. Bernard’s, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. February 15 at home.

Here are some scenes from the game:

