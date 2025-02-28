FHS Sports: Lady Warrior Basketball Team Advances In NJSIAA Group Tourney

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team won a decisive 56-33 victory over Old Bridge High School to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 tournament on February 27.
The Lady Warriors jumped to an early lead, ending the first quarter with a 19-9 lead. But it was in the second quarter, when Franklin outscored the Knights 21-5, that the game was pretty much decided.
Franklin took the third quarter, 11-8, while Old Bridge outscored Franklin in the final frame, 11-5.
Sophomore Alivia Stewart and Freshman Jamila McRiney led all scorers with 13 points each.
Senior Precious Wheeler scored nine points, Sophomore Aleah Sunkin – who got Franklin on the board at the game’s start – scored seven points, and Junior Gianna Mattia and Freshman Anaiyah Martin scored five points each.
Freshman Nola Bright contributed four points.
Franklin, ranked No. 5, will face No. 4-ranked Princeton High School in the quarterfinal game in Princeton on March 3.
Here are some scenes from the game:
Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
To subscribe, please click here.