FHS Sports: Lady Warrior Basketball Team Advances In NJSIAA Group Tourney

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team won a decisive 56-33 victory over Old Bridge High School to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 tournament on February 27.

The Lady Warriors jumped to an early lead, ending the first quarter with a 19-9 lead. But it was in the second quarter, when Franklin outscored the Knights 21-5, that the game was pretty much decided.

Franklin took the third quarter, 11-8, while Old Bridge outscored Franklin in the final frame, 11-5.

Sophomore Alivia Stewart and Freshman Jamila McRiney led all scorers with 13 points each.

Senior Precious Wheeler scored nine points, Sophomore Aleah Sunkin – who got Franklin on the board at the game’s start – scored seven points, and Junior Gianna Mattia and Freshman Anaiyah Martin scored five points each.

Freshman Nola Bright contributed four points.

Franklin, ranked No. 5, will face No. 4-ranked Princeton High School in the quarterfinal game in Princeton on March 3.

Here are some scenes from the game:

