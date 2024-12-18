FHS Sports: Lady Warrior Basketball Opens Season With Big Win Over Hunterdon Central

MAKING HER MOVE – Sophomore Aleah Sunkins drives to the basket for two of her game-leading 22 points December 17 against Hunterdon Central.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team made what can only be described as a statement win in their season opener December 17, giving the Hunterdon Central Red Devils a 56-16 thumping.

Franklin took a quick 4-0 lead after tip-off, but Hunterdon came right back, and it seemed as though the game would be competitive.

That didn’t last long, however, as Franklin quickly built a comfortable lead, ending the first quarter ahead 13-5.

Hunterdon Central’s prospects didn’t improve in the second quarter, as Franklin held the Red Devils to seven points, while scoring 15 and taking a 28-12 lead into the locker room at the half.

Franklin allowed only four points in the third quarter, and completely shut down the Red Devils’ offense in the final frame, while scoring 14 points in each of the third and final quarters.

Sophomore Aleah Sunkins led all scorers with 22 points. She also recorded nine rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Junior Alyssa Myers scored 11 points, nine of them coming from outside the e-point arc. She also recorded four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Junior Gianna Mattia scored eight points, and Senior Precious Wheeler scored seven points.

Freshman Sarah Mitchell scored three points, Sophomore Alivia Stewart scored two points, and Freshman Nola Bright scored one point with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals.

Coach Daryl Robinson II said that he and the team walked into the game confident.

“I kind of knew all along, but I would say midway through the third quarter, that’s when I realized we finally understood what we were supposed to do today,” he said.

“I think we started off a little slow, but I think by the end we picked it up,” he said. “We started to understand what our responsibilities were, what our jobs were, and everybody started to execute by the end.”

Robinson said the team is a “tight-knit group.”

“They love being around each other,” he said. “They love staying after practice, getting more shots up together. They do treatment together and lift together.”

“I’m happy that they’re happy and they like being around each other” Robinson said.

Here are some scenes from the game:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments