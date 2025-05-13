FHS Sports: Boys’ Volleyball Defeats Bound Brook, 2-0, In Skyland Tourney Round 1

AIR TIME – Senior Zalan Varga tees up what would be the winning spike May 12 during first-round play of the Skyland Conference Cup against Bound Brook.

The Franklin High School boys’ volleyball team staged an impressive game two comeback May 12 against Bound Brook, taking the first round of the Skyland Conference Cup on their Senior Night.

After winning the first game, Franklin fell behind by as many as six points in the second game, before surging to tie the game at 12. The game was tied again at 14, but the Warriors re-took the lead and didn’t look back.

Franklin will face either Hillsborough or Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round on May 15.

Seniors honored before the game were:

Vibhor Nagpal

Jack McCarthy

Zalan Varga

Ridheev “Ricky” Songa

Brian Joy

Alex Wells-Lewis

Christoforos Paulus

Chloe Jackson

Dalena Lam

The coaches are Head Coach Tom Hennessy and Assistant Coach Megan Martinez.

Here are some scenes from the game:

