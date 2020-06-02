FHS Principal Details Graduation 2020 Plans In Video

Franklin High School principal Frank Chmiel details Class of 2020 graduation plans in a YouTube video.

A series of in-person “mini-graduations” starting on July 13 will comprise the Franklin High School Class of 2020’s graduation celebration.

The details of how graduation will be observed this year were discussed by FHS principal Frank Chmiel in a YouTube video released on June 1.

“We think that we’ve created a really solid plan that will honor you as a class and also comply with state and local guidelines for safety,” Chmiel said in the video.

Gov. Phil Murphy on May 26 announced that high schools could hold in-person graduation ceremonies, but with social distancing measures in place. Those measures include holding the ceremony outdoors and limiting the number of people attending.

The Franklin plan includes multiple ceremonies held daily starting July 13, Chmiel said in an installment of his “Cup of Chmiel” channel.

Each graduate will be allowed two family members to attend, he said.

“We feel that with the alignment we have in terns of where your family will be seated, they’re going to get a much better view of you,” Chmiel said.

The graduates will arrive in cap and gown, line up and march into the football stadium accompanied by “Pomp and Circumstance,” Chmiel said.

The FHS JROTC will present colors, the National Anthem will be sung and there will be “a couple of short speeches,” he said.

“Then we’ll call you up for your diploma,” he said.

After the diplomas have been awarded, there will be the turning of tassels and the processional out, he said.

Chmiel said the originally planned virtual celebration will still be presented on June 23, the last day of school. Video taken from the week of in-person graduations will be added to that video, he said.

“You’ll get one gigantic graduation memento and keepsake,” Chmiel said.

“We can’t give you back the prom, yearbook signing dinner, or project graduation,” he said. “Believe me, we miss that too … some of the stuff was beyond our control, and if we can give you something back, we’re going to do it.”

Watch Chmiel’s video: