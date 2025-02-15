FHS Girls’ Basketball Seniors Honored

The two seniors on the Franklin High School girls’ basketball team were honored before the February 13 game against Phillipsburg.

Precious Wheeler and Ja’Kyla Culver were presented with flowers and ceremonial basketballs.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments